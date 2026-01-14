Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Unveils "Cuevas Club de Playa," A Nostalgic New Beach Experience on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit

"Cuevas Club de Playa brings a fresh design perspective rooted in a timeless sensibility we share; one that celebrates simpler, more intentional beach days. It's an invitation to slow down, lean into the rituals of the sea, and make the kind of memories that call you back." Post this

A Sunset-Inspired Design Vision

Guests are invited to linger between swims, pause for a sunset toast, or drift into a shaded cabana nap after a spirited game. The result is a beach day that feels both beautifully considered and effortlessly Punta Mita: nostalgia, styled for the present. Cuevas Club de Playa's design embraces a warm color palette inspired by Punta Mita's dusky skies, showcasing soft Riviera pinks, golden yellows, and airy beach stripes that echo the magic of late afternoon light. White Contini sunloungers form the foundation of the beachscape, styled with custom Riviera pink cushions and striped accent pillows that create a harmonious expression of the shoreline. Playful touches woven throughout the experience, including beach carts, bocce ball sets, and vintage-inspired backgammon boards, bring character and charm.

Cuevas Cabanas for Elevated Coastal Relaxation

Guests reserving a cabana enjoy exclusive all-day use of the space and two dedicated loungers, complemented by chilled house water, frozen fruit skewers, a bottle of rosé, and a series of unexpected delights delivered throughout the day. Designed for all-day ease, the cabanas encourage the kind of leisurely cadence Cuevas is known for: swim, sip, snack, and settle in until golden hour; offering a relaxed, shaded retreat just steps from the water. Designed in the same timeless color palette as the beach loungers, the cabanas feature breezy drapery, striped cushions, and generous seating that invite long, relaxed afternoons under the sun.

Beachside Cuisine at Cuevas

Complementing the beach's new styling, Cuevas Club de Playa introduces a new food & beverage experience designed for easy, sun-filled days by the water. The menu highlights bright, coastal flavors: from seasonal vegetable crudités with tzatziki and beetroot hummus with crispy pita bread chips, to the Catch of the Day ceviche prepared with ponzu, avocado, jicama, and serrano. Guests can enjoy a poached local blue shrimp cocktail or indulge in a buttered spiny lobster roll layered with cabbage slaw and spicy mayonnaise. For a refreshing finale, guests can enjoy a bucket of mini ice pops, offered in rotating tropical flavors like mango-ginger, hibiscus-guava, and watermelon-basil.

Complementing the bites is a vibrant selection of cocktails and non-alcoholic creations inspired by Punta Mita's golden hour. The Serious Business Spritz blends London Dry Gin, St-Germain, rosemary syrup, and Prosecco; while the Smokey Sundown combines mezcal with Aperol, grapefruit, sparkling wine, and pink peppercorn. For lighter options, the Playa Vice combines frozen colada with berry purée; and the Cuevas Breeze layers basil, lime, and passionfruit for a refreshing, herbal profile.

A New Season of Cuevas Beach

Cuevas Club de Playa styled by Business & Pleasure, available to experience through April, offers a seasonal expression of coastal leisure at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita; an invitation to step away from the pace of everyday life and return to the simple, all-day rituals of the sea. Through its nostalgia-rich design story, elevated comforts, and seamless blend of natural beauty and creative styling, the experience encourages guests to linger a little longer, from morning swim to golden-hour spritz, on one of Mexico's most breathtaking shorelines. Beyond Cuevas, guests can round out their stay with the resort's award-winning dining, a range of wellness experiences at Apuane Spa (including the newly debuted Pilates & Posture Lab), and two Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, each offering its own way to savor Punta Mita, from morning to sunset.

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, or to make a reservation, click here or call the Resort at +52 (329) 291-6000.

About Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita:

Nestled along the pristine coastline of Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is a luxurious sanctuary where lush tropical landscapes meet the sparkling Pacific Ocean. The Forbes Five-Star resort offers an array of accommodations, from oceanfront casitas and private villas to expansive beachfront residences, each designed with authentic Mexican artistry and breathtaking views. Guests can indulge in a wide range of amenities, including the serene Apuane Spa, multiple pools – including adult-only and family-friendly, recreational courts, exclusive swimmable beach access, water sports, and two Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf courses, known for its "Tail of the Whale" 3B hole, the world's only natural island green. Dining options include the beachfront restaurant Bahía; the all-day Dos Catrinas, serving authentic Mexican fare with a contemporary twist; the lively MEZ Bar with over 200 Mexican spirits; and the newly reimagined Aramara for Pan-Asian-inspired dishes and an extensive sake collection. Perfect for families, the resort offers dedicated kids' and teens' clubs, family-friendly activities, and thoughtful amenities designed to create unforgettable memories for guests of all ages. With personalized service, vibrant cultural activities, and endless opportunities for adventure, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is the ultimate destination for unforgettable luxury and relaxation, with an authentic taste of Mexico. For more information, please visit the resort's press room, or website at www.fourseasons.com/puntamita.

