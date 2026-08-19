Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Unveils "Tides of Light" for 2026 Festive Season

"Tides of Light is inspired by what surrounds us every day: the changing Pacific, the warmth of the Mexican coast and the sense of connection that brings guests back year after year," said John O'Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. Post this

"The festive season is one of the most joyful times of year in Punta Mita, when families return, traditions are shared and the Resort takes on a special energy," said John O'Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. "Tides of Light is inspired by what surrounds us every day: the changing Pacific, the warmth of the Mexican coast and the sense of connection that brings guests back year after year. We look forward to welcoming guests for another season together."

Set between the Pacific and the Sierra Madre, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita invites guests to settle into its casita-style rooms and suites for a season of thoughtfully curated celebrations. The season's centerpiece is a hand-crafted holiday tree, its sculptural, coral-inspired design accented with sea glass ornaments and subtle beadwork accents inspired by by Wixárika craftsmanship, a visual centerpiece for guests to discover throughout the property all season long. Additional celebrations include:

Two Coastlines, One Table: The Spice Coast at Tamai

From December 14 through 30, Tamai hosts The Spice Coast, an Indian coastal pop-up led by Michelin-starred Chef Justin Paul. His Macau restaurant, Justindia, holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction, and his previous restaurant, Golden Peacock, earned Asia's first Michelin star for an Indian restaurant. Kerala and Punta Mita face different oceans, but both are shaped by them: fishing traditions, coastal markets, and cuisines built around the day's catch. Marking Chef Paul's first residency in Mexico, The Spice Coast draws a line between the two oceans, bringing the Malabar Coast's aromatic spices to Tamai in a limited-time menu of fresh, local seafood, pairing one of the world's great coastal cuisines with the beachfront setting of Punta Mita.

Midnight Tides: A New Year's Eve Celebration by the Sea

On December 31, Midnight Tides brings the season to its crescendo with dinner, music and a beachfront celebration beneath the stars. The evening opens with dinner at Nuna Pool from 7:30 to 10 p.m., followed by a beach party on Cuevas Beach from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., complete with live music and a champagne toast at the water's edge. For a more intimate evening, Bahía and Aramara will serve a five-course New Year's Eve menu alongside their à la carte offerings.

Holiday Dining at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

Across the resort, the season's flavors carry into the everyday holiday calendar. The resort's culinary team leads the holiday dining program, which includes a Christmas Eve beachside dinner with live music on Cuevas Beach and holiday menus at Aramara, Bahía, and Dos Catrinas on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On January 1, guests can ease into the new year with brunch at Dos Catrinas, complete with Bloody Mary and mimosa stations.

Sun & Seed: A Fresh Take on Beachfront Dining

Newly open in time for the festive season, Sun & Seed transforms the resort's Salad Shack on Manzanillas Beach into a wellness-forward dining destination led by Chef Leslie Durso. Drawing inspiration from California's premium grocery culture and the effortless feel of an elevated lunch counter, it celebrates fresh, ingredient-driven offerings crafted with thoughtfully sourced produce and designed to suit every appetite. A permanent addition to the resort's culinary lineup, Sun & Seed brings a new perspective to relaxed beachfront dining with a vibrant, nourishing approach.

Cultural Traditions of Nayarit

On land, the season's cultural programming reflects Nayarit's wider traditions. Guests can take part in hands-on workshops such as the Legacy of Champions luchador mask experience, the Ornament Inspiration Workshop, and Botanical Holiday Greetings, made using the cyanotype printing technique. At the Hakari Cultural Center, guests can explore Mexico's culinary heritage through Spirits of Mexico, Premium Tequila Discovery, and the Tequila Blending Experience, along with the Xocolatl chocolate workshop for adults and its Xocokids counterpart for younger guests.

Holiday Moments for Families

For many guests, the festive season in Punta Mita is a tradition shared across generations. This year's family programming begins with Santa's arrival on Cuevas Beach on Christmas morning and continues with Family Movie Night, Family Circus Night, gingerbread cookie workshops and Santa's Mail Station.

Kids ages five to 12 can enjoy dedicated programming at Kids For All Seasons, while teens ages 13 to 19 can gather at The Container for activities ranging from ping pong and video game tournaments to canvas painting and tote bag design.

Seasonal Renewal at Apuane Spa

The relationship between land and sea carries into wellness. Apuane Spa carries its pre-Hispanic Mexican wellness philosophy into the holidays with treatments inspired by indigenous flora, including copal, nopal cactus, and agave. On December 22 and 29, the Mexican Sensory Ritual combines a brown sugar and orange zest exfoliation with a cacao and local honey body wrap. Beyond the treatment room, the season offers opportunities to restore and reconnect together, from Family Sound Healing Workshops on December 26 and January 2 to daily reformer sessions at the Resort's Pilates & Posture Lab.

Beyond the resort, guests are invited to explore the landscapes and adventures of Riviera Nayarit, from the hidden beach of the Marietas Islands and the surf town of Sayulita to canopy and Polaris RZR excursions through Higuera Blanca and seasonal whale-watching experiences in Banderas Bay. The resort's two Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses remain open throughout the season, including the Tail of the Whale, the world's only natural island green, accessible only at low tide.

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, or to make a reservation, click here or call the Resort at +52 (329) 291-6000. Images of the Resort and Dos Catrinas can be viewed/downloaded here (Credit: Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita).

About Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita:

Nestled along the pristine coastline of Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is a luxurious sanctuary where lush tropical landscapes meet the sparkling Pacific Ocean. The Forbes Five-Star resort offers an array of accommodations, from oceanfront casitas and private villas to expansive beachfront residences, each designed with authentic Mexican artistry and breathtaking views. Guests can indulge in a wide range of amenities, including the serene Apuane Spa, multiple pools – including adult-only and family-friendly, recreational courts, exclusive swimmable beach access, water sports, and two Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf courses, known for its "Tail of the Whale" 3B hole, the world's only natural island green. Dining options include the beachfront restaurant Bahía; the all-day Dos Catrinas, serving authentic Mexican fare with a contemporary twist; the lively MEZ Bar with over 200 Mexican spirits; and the newly reimagined Aramara for Pan-Asian-inspired dishes and an extensive sake collection. Perfect for families, the resort offers dedicated kids' and teens' clubs, family-friendly activities, and thoughtful amenities designed to create unforgettable memories for guests of all ages. With personalized service, vibrant cultural activities, and endless opportunities for adventure, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is the ultimate destination for unforgettable luxury and relaxation, with an authentic taste of Mexico. For more information, please visit the resort's press room, or website at www.fourseasons.com/puntamita.

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