Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Introduces "Learn with Legends," a Summer Camp for Families Led by World-Class Talent

What makes this program so powerful is the human connection: guests aren't simply learning skills and participating in activities. They are engaging with some of the world's leading figures in their fields and accessing high-level inspiration that will resonate well beyond their stay. Post this

"Learn with Legends offers a fresh perspective in luxury family travel, where world-class talent, meaningful experiences and exceptional surroundings come together to create something truly transformative," says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives. "What makes this program so powerful is the human connection: guests aren't simply learning skills and participating in activities. They are engaging with some of the world's leading figures in their fields and accessing high-level inspiration that will resonate well beyond their stay."

A World-Class Line-Up of Mentors

The first wave of confirmed mentors includes leading names from international sport, adventure and conservation.

At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, football sessions will be led by former German captain Arne Friedrich, former England captain Casey Stoney, England centurion Jill Scott and championship-winning English midfielder Steve Sidwell.

At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, former elite professional surfer and world-class coach Ross Williams will be joined by South African former Championship Tour surfer Travis Logie, bringing technical expertise and ocean energy to the waves.

Across martial arts and movement, Angela Lee Pucci, former six-time world champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, joins the program at Landaa Giraavaru alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and coach Bruno Pucci. At Kuda Huraa, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer and multiple-time world champion Leo Vieira will lead sessions, while Indian Shaolin monk and Kung Fu master Hurssh Verma and national Kung Fu champion Guo Jing will bring discipline, philosophy and movement to both islands.

Award-winning filmmaker and ocean storyteller Craig Foster, best known for My Octopus Teacher, and world-record explorer Ash Dykes will join both resorts, sharing rare perspectives on the natural world through storytelling and field-based exploration. At Landaa Giraavaru, oceanographer Dr Phil Hosegood will add further scientific depth through marine research and ocean-focused discovery.

Additional mentors are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Two Islands, Infinite Possibilities

The Learn with Legends program features a complimentary schedule of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures, with select experiences offered in limited numbers and subject to availability.

Young guests can gain pro-level football insights from international captains and championship athletes, ride waves with elite former Championship Tour surfers, master martial arts techniques with world champions, and explore the natural world alongside acclaimed storytellers, scientists and adventurers.

For families seeking a more tailored experience, private one-to-one coaching sessions will also be available, subject to availability and an additional charge.

Stay Longer at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives

Families can make the most of the summer with the Stay Longer offer at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. Guests receive a complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights, daily breakfast for two, one dinner for two at a choice of restaurants, and a shared island adventure, choosing between a Dolphin Cruise or Sunset Fishing.

For stays during the Maldives Summer Camp, the offer provides even more reason to linger, with access to a complimentary daily program of coaching sessions, workshops and guided activities led by global figures across sports, movement, storytelling and conservation, subject to availability.

For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/maldives/summer.

Media Contact

Babs Harrison, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Resorts Maldives