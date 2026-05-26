Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Launches Fully Funded Marine and Environmental Science Apprenticeship as Flagship Program Marks 25 Years

It is about looking ahead and investing in the next generation of Maldivian leaders who will help protect the very environment that makes our islands so extraordinary. Post this

The milestone was celebrated on April 18, 2026, at the Maldives National University Auditorium in Malé, where Four Seasons Maldives honored 77 graduates from the Class of 2026 and welcomed 84 new apprentices selected from more than 300 applicants across 28 islands and 15 atolls.

"For me, this program has always been about possibility," said Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. "Twenty-five years ago, we started with five students and a simple belief that, given the right environment, young people can achieve far more than they imagine. Today, seeing more than a thousand graduates building careers, leading teams and shaping the industry, that belief has proven itself many times over."

A New Pathway for Maldivian Ocean Leaders

Developed with the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at Maldives National University, the Marine and Environmental Science apprenticeship combines university-level academic study with immersive fieldwork at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

The program is designed to support the development of future marine biologists, sustainability officers, environmental researchers, conservation specialists and blue economy professionals from communities closely connected to the Maldives' marine environment.

In the first year, apprentices will divide their time between classroom learning at Maldives National University in Malé and hands-on training at both Four Seasons resorts. The curriculum includes marine ecosystems, biodiversity conservation, climate science, fisheries, aquaculture and blue economy principles. Upon completion of the first year, participants will graduate with a Level 4 Advanced Certificate in Marine and Environmental Science.

From the second year, apprentices will continue into a three-year bachelor's degree, with specialization options in Fisheries and Aquaculture or Climate Change.

"This anniversary is not simply about looking back," Kraenzlin added. "It is about looking ahead and investing in the next generation of Maldivian leaders who will help protect the very environment that makes our islands so extraordinary."

Responding to Climate, Education and Employment Needs

The launch comes as the Maldives faces increasing environmental pressure linked to climate change, including rising sea surface temperatures and more frequent coral bleaching events. As a nation whose economy is deeply connected to tourism, fisheries and marine biodiversity, the Maldives requires trained local professionals who can help safeguard its ecosystems and support sustainable development.

The new apprenticeship also addresses access to higher education and career pathways for young Maldivians, particularly those from island communities where university-level opportunities can be limited.

25 Years of Apprenticeship Impact

The Four Seasons Maldives Apprenticeship Program began in 2001 at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, when five young Maldivians joined the first intake. In 2010, it became the Maldives' first Technical and Vocational Education and Training-certified apprenticeship scheme, with a government-accredited curriculum and nationally recognized competency standards.

Today, the program offers 14 career pathways across disciplines including Culinary, Front Office, Engineering, Housekeeping, Marine Transport, Diving and Watersports, Recreation, Photography and Marine Conservation. The program is open to Maldivians aged 17 to 20.

Apprentices live and train on the resort islands, often spending their first extended period away from their home atolls. In addition to technical training, the curriculum includes emotional intelligence, leadership development and an international student exchange with the Republic of Palau, launched in 2023.

Graduates of the program now hold leadership roles across Four Seasons' global portfolio, other luxury hospitality brands and the wider tourism sector.

Nineteen graduates from the Class of 2026 will return to Four Seasons for a second or third year of training in Front Office, Reservations or Engineering, as well as the Bachelor's Degree in Marine Sciences.

Media Contact

Babs Harrison, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Resorts