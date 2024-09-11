Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti Embraces the Sun with its Solar Farm, Ushering in a New Era of Sustainable Luxury

The solar farm project demonstrates that responsible practices can coexist with extraordinary experiences, ensuring that the beauty and wonder of the Serengeti remain intact – a wild, magnificent testament to the power of the sun. Post this

"This solar farm is more than just an energy solution," says Marisa Fernandes, General Manager of Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti. "It is a testament to our dedication to preserving the pristine environment that surrounds us. As custodians of this incredible ecosystem, we are committed to minimizing our impact and leaving a lighter footprint for generations to come."

The impact of this sustainable initiative extends far beyond the Lodge itself. The solar farm is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 14,197 tonnes over the next 25 years. This remarkable achievement translates to a yearly reduction of more than 640,000 liters of diesel fuel consumption, a testament to the project's environmental integrity.

With this transformative project, Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti is leading the way in sustainable luxury travel in the Serengeti. "The solar farm project demonstrates that responsible practices can coexist with extraordinary experiences, ensuring that the beauty and wonder of the Serengeti remain intact – a wild, magnificent testament to the power of the sun," says Fernandes.

The solar farm acknowledges the Lodge's dedication to sustainability, offering guests the ultimate luxury: the privilege of enjoying a safari adventure while actively contributing to the preservation of this extraordinary wilderness.

Solar power is just one of the new means that Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti contributes towards environmental sustainability. Through its Discovery Centre and the Discovery Centre Fund, the Lodge collects proceeds from every safari, walking safari, boutique sale and guest donations, which are put to use to support several critical community and wildlife projects in and around the Serengeti. These projects include Rhino Conservation Project and Frankfurt Zoological Society's Serengeti De-Snaring Project as well as aid and assistance to a safe house in Mugumu for vulnerable women and girls, and ongoing support of Robunda School in the nearby community.

