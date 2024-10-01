Four-Step Preclinical Strategy to Tackle Cancer Drug Resistance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

She will also demonstrate how an integrated approach to early drug discovery can streamline the identification and development of new therapeutic strategies to counteract resistance. Post this

Dr. Rajendra Kumari will also outline a robust four-step approach that can assist in identifying the most effective preclinical models to tackle both intrinsic and acquired resistance. This includes leveraging cutting-edge in vitro and in vivo models coupled with genetic engineering, imaging and multiomics advanced technologies designed to recapitulate resistance phenotypes and help identify resistance mechanisms early in the drug discovery process.

In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into specific models that have been developed to study resistance to targeted therapies and immunotherapeutics. She will explore their key features, challenges and practical applications that can help in understanding how to utilize these models to predict clinical outcomes more effectively.

Register for this webinar today to explore the landscape of cancer drug resistance and learn how innovative preclinical tools and strategies can accelerate the discovery of cancer therapies.

Join Rajendra Kumari, PhD, Executive Director, Scientific Operations, Crown Bioscience, for the live webinar on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Four-Step Preclinical Strategy to Tackle Cancer Drug Resistance.

