Four Strategy Law, LLP Attorneys Named to the Northern California 2024 Super Lawyers List

Strategy Law is committed to providing excellent service through trusted relationships with our clients and our community and I think this recognition of several of our attorneys by Super Lawyers exemplifies our true commitment to excellence as a firm. I am very proud of our team. Post this

Serge Filatov, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to a Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 7th year including the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2017-2020. Serge represents institutional and private lenders as well as borrowers in commercial debt financings and other creditor's rights issues. He also represents business owners and real estate investors on business matters. He works closely with small to medium sized businesses to form their entities, document their various agreements, and represents clients in mergers and acquisitions and contract negotiations.

Jack Easterbrook, a Partner at Strategy Law, LLP, has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list for the 4th year in a row. Jack represents private and institutional lenders, businesses and individuals in matters concerning secured loan transactions, commercial debt financing, problem loan workouts and liquidations, insolvency, and creditor's rights issues. His practice includes structuring and documenting complex loan transactions and financings secured by real estate, intellectual property, or business assets. Jack also has extensive experience in negotiating commercial and construction contracts. He also dedicates a significant amount of time to various local non-profits including Big Wave Project and AbilityPath.

Jason Murai, a real estate attorney at Strategy Law, LLP has been named to the Northern California Super Lawyers list. He was previously selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List in 2020. Jason's practice area focuses on commercial and residential real estate transactions including purchase and sale agreements, due diligence reviews, lease negotiations, tenant in common agreements and real estate limited liability companies (LLCs). He works with several large local real estate investors as well as individuals.

Managing Partner Tamara Pow said, "Strategy Law is committed to providing excellent service through trusted relationships with our clients and our community and I think this recognition of several of our attorneys by Super Lawyers exemplifies our true commitment to excellence as a firm. I am very proud of our team."

About Strategy Law, LLP

Strategy Law, LLP is a business and real estate law firm located in downtown San Jose with clients throughout the Bay Area, the State of California and internationally. The firm focuses on Business Transactions, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Limited Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, Problem Loans and Insolvency, Real Estate, Technology Transfer and E-Commerce, Employment Advice and Counseling and Dispute Resolution/Litigation.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a rigorous multi-phased process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. See more information about the competitive selection process at https://www.superlawyers.com/about/selection_process.html

For more information about Strategy Law, LLP, please go to www.strategylaw.com.

Esther Brumleve

Strategy Law, LLP

(408) 478-4100

www.strategylaw.com

SOURCE Strategy Law, LLP