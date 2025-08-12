Four the Win: Custom Software Innovator Geisel Software Scores Another Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Making the Inc. 5000 for a fourth consecutive year underscores our team's deep technical expertise, strong client partnerships, and commitment to impactful work—from space robotics to life-saving first-responder technology," said Brian Geisel, CEO of Geisel Software. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 for a fourth consecutive year underscores our team's deep technical expertise, strong client partnerships, and commitment to impactful work—from space robotics to life-saving first-responder technology. I'm proud of this team's achievement and excited for what lies ahead," said Brian Geisel, CEO of Geisel Software.

The companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 have demonstrated remarkable resilience, driving rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and significant hiring challenges.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Geisel Software's continued growth is fueled by its world-class expertise in developing mission-critical software for advanced technology sectors. The company specializes in robotics, automation, AI/ML, and IoT solutions, with a unique mastery of the full software stack from embedded firmware to cloud applications. This expertise has made Geisel Software a trusted partner for some of the world's most innovative organizations, including NASA, the U.S. Army, Teledyne FLIR, and iRobot. The company's commitment to hiring the top 1% of engineering talent ensures it can deliver robust, secure, and groundbreaking solutions for the most complex challenges.

Geisel Software plays a key role in the Central Massachusetts tech community, and its national success underscores the region's emergence as a hub for cutting-edge innovation. In 2020, CEO Brian Geisel was named the SBA Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year, a recognition that speaks to the company's impact both locally and beyond.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Geisel Software

Geisel Software is a team of innovators and problem-solvers dedicated to crafting reliable, boundary-pushing custom software solutions that genuinely impact people's lives. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, the company specializes in robotics, automation, AI/ML, and IoT for mission-critical industries, including government, medical devices, and robotics. With deep expertise spanning from embedded systems to complex cloud platforms, Geisel Software partners with startups and global enterprises like NASA and FLIR Systems to turn the most complex technological challenges into strategic opportunities. By combining foundational knowledge with a relentless pursuit of innovation, Geisel Software delivers solutions that ensure optimal performance, safety, and efficiency. To learn more about how Geisel Software is helping to automate the physical and virtual worlds, visit geisel.software.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

