Four-Time Winner: Ocean Blue Magazine Named Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico

Ocean Blue Magazine has once again earned international acclaim, securing the prestigious title of 2025 Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards—now for an exceptional fourth consecutive year. Recognized by a global panel of experts, this milestone underscores the magazine's enduring influence as a premier authority in luxury media, storytelling, and experiential brand elevation.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With worldwide distribution and a loyal global readership, Ocean Blue Magazine is the heartbeat of the Ocean Blue World luxury networking platform—offering insider access to fashion, art, entertainment, travel, gourmet cuisine, luxury real estate, and luxury toys. More than showcasing luxury, the magazine weaves captivating stories around it, drawing readers in with stunning photography, real-time consumer must-haves, and a broad social footprint. A cornerstone for connoisseurs of the finer things in life, its print edition reaches discerning readers across continents with a focus on niche, high-value readership. Read our latest edition featuring the iconic Nicole Kidman #OnTheCover.
Ocean Blue World is a multidimensional lifestyle platform curated for high-net-worth individuals, luxury tastemakers, and elite brand partners. From yacht decks to red carpets, the brand is synonymous with exclusive access—collaborating with top-tier international names to create one-of-a-kind signature #OceanBlueEvents and #OceanBlueExperiences. From Formula 1 experiences and philanthropic galas to art showcases and private gatherings aboard superyachts, every touchpoint is meticulously curated to deliver high-impact brand storytelling and unmatched engagement. Coming up on October 22, the brand will host its iconic Grand Prix Racing Night in Mexico City—an unforgettable evening in the fast lane in celebration of Mexico's Formula 1. Relive the excitement through video highlights from GP Racing Night 2024.
Beyond events, Ocean Blue World extends its influence across digital platforms, productions, sponsorships, and philanthropic campaigns through its #MakeItHappen initiative, solidifying its position as a leading media brand in the luxury lifestyle market.
This year's recognition from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards reinforces Ocean Blue Magazine's status as a visionary in the luxury publishing world. "This fourth consecutive win is a moment of immense pride for our team," says Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner & Publisher of Ocean Blue World. "At Ocean Blue, we've built more than just a publication—we've built a global platform of aspiration and influence. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, meaningful storytelling, and inspired collaboration with the world's most discerning brands and audiences."
With 40 editions and an ever-expanding digital footprint, Ocean Blue Magazine offers brands unparalleled reach to an influential, aspirational audience. Whether in print, online, or on the ground at unforgettable experiences—Ocean Blue is where luxury finds its voice.
Congratulations to the team at Ocean Blue Magazine on this extraordinary four-year legacy of excellence.
Explore their Winner Profile and official press release on the Luxury Lifestyle Awards website.
About Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards, part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With 16+ years of experience, the organization assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries. Notable winners include Ritz-Carlton, Dom Pérignon, and Savills. The LLA seal enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure.
For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com
Media Contact
Tania Ashby, Ocean Blue World, 52 6241058100, [email protected], www.oceanblueworld.com
SOURCE Ocean Blue World
Share this article