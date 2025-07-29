Four-Time Winner: Ocean Blue Magazine Named Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico

"Ocean Blue exemplifies what it means to lead with innovation and integrity in the luxury media industry," said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. Post this

Beyond events, Ocean Blue World extends its influence across digital platforms, productions, sponsorships, and philanthropic campaigns through its #MakeItHappen initiative, solidifying its position as a leading media brand in the luxury lifestyle market.

This year's recognition from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards reinforces Ocean Blue Magazine's status as a visionary in the luxury publishing world. "This fourth consecutive win is a moment of immense pride for our team," says Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner & Publisher of Ocean Blue World. "At Ocean Blue, we've built more than just a publication—we've built a global platform of aspiration and influence. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, meaningful storytelling, and inspired collaboration with the world's most discerning brands and audiences."

With 40 editions and an ever-expanding digital footprint, Ocean Blue Magazine offers brands unparalleled reach to an influential, aspirational audience. Whether in print, online, or on the ground at unforgettable experiences—Ocean Blue is where luxury finds its voice.

Congratulations to the team at Ocean Blue Magazine on this extraordinary four-year legacy of excellence.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With 16+ years of experience, the organization assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries. Notable winners include Ritz-Carlton, Dom Pérignon, and Savills. The LLA seal enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com

