Four Trailblazing Women at the Forefront of the Quad Caucus

"This webinar is a step towards addressing the disparities that disproportionately affect minority women in our communities. Our goal is to foster awareness, spark discussions, and advocate for meaningful change."

Hall will be joined by Minnesota State Senator Mary Kunesh, chair of NCNASL; Maryland Delegate Kriselda Valderrama, chair of NAPACSL; and Utah State Representative Angela Romero, president of NHCSL.

The panel will explore the challenges and solutions to improve maternal health outcomes among minority women. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), maternal mortality disproportionately affects women of color. Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, According to the CDC. Social determinants of health, including income, education, and housing, play a crucial role in maternal health disparities. Addressing these broader factors is essential for improving outcomes.

The panel will also discuss the prevalence of violence against women as well as strategies for prevention and support for minority women. Marginalized groups may face a higher risk of violence. Women of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those with disabilities may experience intersecting forms of violence, emphasizing the need for an inclusive and intersectional approach. ￼

In addition, the panel will address the unique challenges faced by minority women in caregiving roles and the need for equitable support. Balancing caregiving responsibilities with work can be challenging for women. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, female caregivers are more likely to work part-time or leave the workforce altogether to accommodate their caregiving role1. The financial impact of caregiving on women is significant. Caregiving can lead to lost wages, reduced retirement savings and increased healthcare costs for the caregiver.

Finally, the panel will analyze the factors contributing to the wage gap and advocating for fair compensation for minority women. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, women earned approximately 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. This figure represents the overall gender wage gap. The wage gap varies among different racial and ethnic groups. For example, the gender pay gap is wider for Black, Indigenous, and Latina women, with these groups generally earning less than their white counterparts.

The public is invited to join the free webinar by registering at www.nbcsl.org/quad2024. The public is also encouraged to participate in the conversation by using the hashtag #QuadCaucus2024 and by following @nbcsl.

