FourBlock Launches Future Force Industry Council to Connect Veteran Talent to America's Fastest-Growing Industries

"The veterans we work with every day are career-ready and mission-ready," said Mike Abrams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FourBlock. Post this

"The veterans we work with every day are career-ready and mission-ready," said Mike Abrams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FourBlock. "Future Force exists to architect the bridge that unites the right talent with the right opportunity at the speed and specificity that today's economy demands to transition military talent to a meaningful civilian career. The response from our launch in April made it clear that the time to build this synchronized solution is now."

The Problem Future Force Was Created to Solve

More than 200,000 service members transition annually, yet employers across every sector report persistent workforce gaps. The coexistence of both points to a structural failure in three areas: talent and industry are not aligned, military experience is not being converted into hiring, and training programs are out of sync with employer timelines. This is playing out as capital floods into defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies at historic scale, making workforce readiness a direct constraint on where and how that capital gets deployed.

What Comes Next

After the inaugural roundtables, Future Force is now focused on activation, which includes:

● The Future Force Council — A select body of senior industry leaders who align on cross-sector workforce strategy that will be exploring bold ideas, including a cross-sector talent exchange. This leadership group will also take ownership of outcomes beyond their individual organizations.

● Sector-Specific Industry Roundtables — Working groups organized by industry that turn shared challenges into scalable solutions, including co-developed employer playbooks and cross-company best practices for military-connected hiring.

● Industry Pathway Events (IPEs) — Live and virtual events that connect organizations directly with career-ready military-connected talent, including transitioning service members and their spouses, to address emerging workforce demands. These are precision-designed talent pipelines — not job fairs.

Built to Connect the Whole System

Future Force was created to coordinate the veteran employment ecosystem by aligning employers, veteran organizations and workforce partners around shared hiring outcomes.

Participants at the roundtables included senior leaders from Boeing, CVS Health, JPMorgan Chase, USAA, Bank of America, Blackstone, EY-Parthenon, KPMG, Amazon, alongside workforce organizations including ZeroMils, Stand Together, Veteran Jobs Mission, SHRM, PREA Foundation, Fastport, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, AFCEA and the Intrepid Museum Foundation.

To learn more about Future Force and FourBlock, visit www.fourblock.org.

About FourBlock

FourBlock is a national nonprofit dedicated to veteran career readiness. Operating at the intersection of talent supply, employer demand and industry infrastructure, FourBlock develops career-ready military-connected professionals and connects them to meaningful careers through structured programming, employer partnerships and industry ecosystem building. Future Force represents FourBlock's next chapter: from preparing individual veterans to transforming the system that serves them. Learn more at www.fourblock.org.

Media Contact

JohnAnthony DiMaria, FourBlock, 1 (516) 551-0049, [email protected], https://www.fourblock.org/

SOURCE FourBlock