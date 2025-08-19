Foureyes Analyzes 8M+ Sales Leads, Unpacks When and How Close Rates Peak

A new study analyzes more than 8 million sales opportunities across dealerships nationwide to see where and when close rates peak across the 30-day lead lifecycle
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes, a leading provider of dealership sales intelligence, has released a new study analyzing more than 8 million sales opportunities across dealerships nationwide.
The study, available at foureyes.io, unpacks where and when close rates peak across the 30-day lead lifecycle. It sheds light on overlooked opportunities and the timing factors that shape lead conversion, providing dealership sales leaders, GMs, and dealer principals with a more complete picture of how today's buyers convert.
Key Findings from the Report:
- Front-Loaded Sales, But Not Entirely: While nearly 75% of dealership sales close within the first 3 days, the remaining 25% continue to close over the rest of the 30-day cycle, reinforcing that many buyers are still active well after initial engagement.
- Close Rate Spike in Final Week: Leads that come in during the last 7 days of the month close at an 8% higher rate than those from the first week -- suggesting a consistent behavioral trend that could shape sales strategy.
- Lead Source Performance Varies: Phone leads close 3.5x more than the rate of form leads (24.8% vs. 7%), while walk-ins top the chart at 41% -- a gap that underscores how dramatically close rates differ by lead type and signals where dealerships may have an opportunity to improve follow-up effectiveness.
- OEM Performance Gaps: Some OEMs show significantly higher close rates and longer lead engagement windows, pointing to potential differences in lead quality and buyer behavior across brands.
"These are missed handshakes," said David Steinberg, founder and CEO of Foureyes. "We ran this study to give dealers a clearer view of not just how many leads they close, but when they close and what's getting overlooked. Every sale that slips past Day 3 is still winnable. Dealers just need to be equipped with the right visibility and process to close them."
The report offers benchmarks and guidance to help operational leaders evaluate their current performance, identify revenue leakage, and build processes that support smarter follow-up across the full sales cycle.
The full report can be found here: "Every Lead Counts: Inside the 30-Day Close Rate Curve."
About Foureyes:
Foureyes helps the automotive industry make smarter, data-driven decisions—surfacing insights that move metal, not just dashboards. By connecting shopper behavior to live inventory, Foureyes activates dealership data to re-engage aging leads and improve close rates across internet, BDC, and sales teams.
Media Contact
Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], foureyes.io
SOURCE Foureyes
Share this article