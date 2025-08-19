Foureyes Analyzes 8M+ Sales Leads, Unpacks When and How Close Rates Peak

A new study analyzes more than 8 million sales opportunities across dealerships nationwide to see where and when close rates peak across the 30-day lead lifecycle

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes, a leading provider of dealership sales intelligence, has released a new study analyzing more than 8 million sales opportunities across dealerships nationwide.

The study, available at foureyes.io, unpacks where and when close rates peak across the 30-day lead lifecycle. It sheds light on overlooked opportunities and the timing factors that shape lead conversion, providing dealership sales leaders, GMs, and dealer principals with a more complete picture of how today's buyers convert.