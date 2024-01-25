Foureyes and Outsell Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Data-Driven Dealership Performance in Advance of NADA Show 2024

"With this partnership, our companies are demonstrating a commitment to delivering new value for dealers faster over competitive pressures." -- David Steinberg, Foureyes CEO Post this

Mike Wethington, Founder and CEO of Outsell emphasized, "Making it easy for our dealer partners to be 100% customer-centric has been at the core of our business for the past 20 years. The partnership with Foureyes is an expansion of our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex data integrations."

As part of this partnership, Foureyes' patented tracking is integrated into Outsell's Customer Engagement Platform with dealer authorization. This enhancement has been shown to amplify engagement behavior signals for dealer customers by an impressive 67% and increase customer engagement by over 30%.

"These results show that dealers are right to insist that their technology partners work better together," said David Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Foureyes. "With this partnership, our companies are demonstrating a commitment to delivering new value for dealers faster over competitive pressures."

Pilot dealers share the enthusiasm. "I've long felt that Outsell and Foureyes can work better together, and that's quickly proving out," said Chip Alvey, Marketing Director for Oxmoor Auto Group. "This is the kind of leadership we need from our technology partners."

Outsell and Foureyes are exhibiting across the aisle from each other at NADA February 1-4, 2024 in booths #4801W and #5000W respectively.

About Outsell

Outsell is the automotive industry's leading Customer Engagement Platform, dedicated to helping dealerships unlock the power of their first-party data for customer retention, increased gross profit, and improved marketing efficiencies. For more information, visit outsell.com

About Foureyes

Foureyes is an automotive data platform. Their sales enablement applications help dealers convert more leads to sales. For more information, visit foureyes.io

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Matt Inda

[email protected]

(971) 352-3494

SOURCE Foureyes