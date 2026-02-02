Foureyes and Volie Announce New Integration Partnership to Boost BDC Performance

"By connecting Foureyes audience intelligence with Volie's engagement workflows, dealers can be more surgical in how they prioritize BDC outreach." -- Foureyes CEO & Founder, David Steinberg Post this

"This partnership reflects what the industry needs right now: vendors working together on behalf of their mutual dealers," said David Steinberg, CEO and Founder of Foureyes. "By connecting Foureyes audience intelligence with Volie's engagement workflows, dealers can be more surgical in how they prioritize BDC outreach. It's a win for execution, performance, and dealer control."

"At Volie, we're committed to innovating alongside industry leaders like Foureyes to help dealers thrive in a competitive market," said Scott Davis, President of Volie. "This two-way flow of data will enable dealerships to deliver more personalized, timely outreach and gain deeper insights into customer behavior, ultimately driving higher conversions and stronger relationships."

The integration will be made available shortly to mutual customers of Foureyes Connect and Volie. To learn more or enable the integration, dealers can contact their Foureyes or Volie representative.

About Foureyes

Foureyes helps dealers turn data into action. Starting with a clean, connected data foundation across dealership systems, Foureyes empowers dealerships to use that data to drive consistent execution throughout their business. The data stays dealer-owned, vendor-neutral, and works with any tools or partners. More than a CDP, Foureyes is a reset for how dealer data gets put to work.

About Volie

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the communication software for the automotive industry that enables dealers, BDCs, call centers, and vendors to manage campaigns, customer data, and communication types, all under one powerful platform. It is specifically designed for auto dealers as a unified, web-based platform that integrates data management, automated campaigns, omnichannel marketing including calls, email and text, and real-time reporting, to increase productivity, reduce time-consuming manual tasks, and enable business continuity from anywhere.

Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io

