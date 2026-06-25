Foureyes Data Study Identifies the Easiest and Hardest Vehicles to Sell in 2026

A lead-to-sale number always has a story underneath it," said David Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Foureyes. "For example, a halo car runs up the count because people love looking at it. The dealers who read those differences make sharper calls on pricing, stocking, and advertising decisions. Post this

"A lead-to-sale number always has a story underneath it," said David Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Foureyes. "A halo car runs up the count because people love looking at it. A work van moves on almost nothing because the spec is already set. The dealers who read those differences make sharper calls on pricing, stocking, and where to put their marketing dollars."

*EVs and halo models dominate the hardest-to-sell list*

The top of the hardest-to-sell ranking is concentrated in two clusters: electric vehicles and performance models. Five of the top ten hardest vehicles to sell are either EVs or plug-in hybrids, including the Kia EV6 (8.5 leads per sale), Ford F-150 Lightning (7.5), and Chevrolet Silverado EV (8.2). Performance models, including the Honda Civic Type R (9.3), Chevrolet Corvette (8.9), and BMW M4 (6.2), round out the top of the list.

The overall average across new vehicles was 3.3 leads per sale, but the median sat at just 2, pulled up by a smaller group of hard-to-move inventory.

*Mainstream crossovers and commercial vehicles anchor the easiest end*

High-volume mainstream models dominate the easiest-to-sell rankings. The Jeep Cherokee (2.1), Chevrolet Equinox (2.2), Nissan Rogue (2.2), Toyota Corolla (2.3), and Toyota Camry (2.4) all closed on about two leads, reflecting buyers who arrive with their decision largely made.

Commercial and fleet vehicles moved even faster. The Ford Transit Cargo Van and Ford F-350 Chassis each averaged 1.5 leads per sale, reflecting procurement-driven purchases where specifications are typically set before first contact with a dealership.

*Body style signals the same pattern at a higher level*

When broken down by body type, cars averaged 3.5 leads per sale, the highest of any segment, driven by their concentration of EVs and performance models. SUVs averaged 3.3, trucks 3.2, and vans 3.1.

The full study, including complete rankings for the 40 hardest and 40 easiest retail models to sell and a commercial vehicle breakdown, is available at foureyes.io.

Methodology

The study analyzed 985,000+ new vehicle sales across U.S. dealerships from January 1 to June 15, 2026, tracking distinct leads attached to each sold VIN. Rankings include makes and models with at least 200 sold VINs across at least 20 distinct dealers. Commercial vans, work trucks, and chassis vehicles are reported separately from retail models.

About Foureyes

Foureyes is the dealership data platform that connects CRM, DMS, website, inventory, and vendor data into one clean, current picture of every shopper, then puts it to work for sales teams and partners. Foureyes serves approximately 3,000 dealerships across the U.S. More information is available at foureyes.io.

Media Contact

Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io

SOURCE Foureyes