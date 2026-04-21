Foureyes Launches Snowflake Managed Services, Taking the Complexity Out of Data Warehouse Management for Dealer Groups

"We've always said the data is yours to use however you want," said David Steinberg, CEO and founder of Foureyes. "This is how we continue to deliver on that." Post this

"The conversation always goes the same way," said David Steinberg, founder and CEO of Foureyes. "The idea of a data warehouse is an intriguing, if not an easy yes for most groups. But building and managing one is where things fall apart."

Snowflake Managed Services from Foureyes includes unlimited storage, compute credits, a data warehouse walkthrough, standard integrations with marketing automation, BI, and workflow platforms, and quarterly upkeep.

Dealer groups that own and control their data infrastructure are better positioned to get value from the tools and vendors they're already using. Snowflake Managed Services gives them the expertise and support to get there.

"We've always said the data is yours to use however you want," said Steinberg. "This is how we continue to deliver on that."

Snowflake Managed Services is available now for all Foureyes Connect customers.

About Foureyes

Foureyes is an automotive data platform that helps dealer groups unify customer, inventory, and vendor data, activate it across their ecosystem, and take ownership of their data infrastructure. Foureyes Connect delivers enterprise-grade data capabilities at automotive speed — with no vendor lock-in and no IT overhead.

Media Contact

Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io

SOURCE Foureyes