Foureyes Launches Snowflake Managed Services, Taking the Complexity Out of Data Warehouse Management for Dealer Groups

New offering gives dealer groups the warehousing expertise they need — without building and managing it themselves
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foureyes, an automotive data platform built for dealer groups, today announced the availability of Snowflake Managed Services. The new offering handles the setup, configuration, and ongoing maintenance of Foureyes data within a dealer's Snowflake environment at a predictable monthly price.
When it comes to automotive dealer groups structuring their data today, warehouse management has become the barrier. It requires a technical expertise that most dealer groups simply don't have access to.
"The conversation always goes the same way," said David Steinberg, founder and CEO of Foureyes. "The idea of a data warehouse is an intriguing, if not an easy yes for most groups. But building and managing one is where things fall apart."
Snowflake Managed Services from Foureyes includes unlimited storage, compute credits, a data warehouse walkthrough, standard integrations with marketing automation, BI, and workflow platforms, and quarterly upkeep.
Dealer groups that own and control their data infrastructure are better positioned to get value from the tools and vendors they're already using. Snowflake Managed Services gives them the expertise and support to get there.
"We've always said the data is yours to use however you want," said Steinberg. "This is how we continue to deliver on that."
Snowflake Managed Services is available now for all Foureyes Connect customers.
About Foureyes
Foureyes is an automotive data platform that helps dealer groups unify customer, inventory, and vendor data, activate it across their ecosystem, and take ownership of their data infrastructure. Foureyes Connect delivers enterprise-grade data capabilities at automotive speed — with no vendor lock-in and no IT overhead.
Media Contact
Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io
SOURCE Foureyes
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