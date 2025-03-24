Foureyes Releases 2025 Automotive Benchmark Report: 43% of Sales Leads Mishandled

40% of buyers still purchase after day three in the sales cycle, representing a substantial untapped market that dealers can access with the right approach to long-term lead nurturing. Post this

Among the report's most compelling findings: 43.2% of sales leads were "mishandled," with 14.1% of those never getting logged to dealer CRMs at all.

Also notable, the report found 60% of buyers who purchased a vehicle did so within the first three days of their initial inquiry, meaning a significant 40% of sales still closed after many dealerships stopped following up with leads.

On the inventory front, the data found new vehicle levels reached a four-year high by the end of 2024, while used inventory hit its lowest level since 2019. Despite increased new inventory, the average price per vehicle remained stable throughout 2024, ending at $49,520.

"The numbers in this year's report highlight an incredible sales opportunity that gets overlooked," said David Steinberg, CEO of Foureyes. "That being the 40% of buyers who still purchase after day three in the sales cycle. It represents a substantial untapped market that dealers can access with the right approach to long-term lead nurturing."

DOWNLOAD THE REPORT: 2025 Automotive Dealer Benchmarks Report

For more information, visit foureyes.io, email [email protected], or call (971) 352-3494.

About Foureyes:

Foureyes is a leading provider of sales intelligence software for the automotive industry. Through its patented technology, Foureyes helps dealers improve long-term close rates by matching customers to the right vehicles based on their interests. Its latest innovation, Foureyes Connect, gives partners access to dealer-authorized data, helping build advertising audiences, measure attribution, and power marketing solutions without technical complexity.

Media Contact

Matt Inda, Foureyes, 1 9713523494, [email protected], www.foureyes.io

SOURCE Foureyes