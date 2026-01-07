Foureyes Sets a New Standard for Automotive Data -- Enabling Dealers to Finally Operate from One Reliable Source of Truth

"The automotive industry has reached a tipping point. Dealers have been investing heavily in technology, but without a reliable, connected data foundation underneath it all, they're forced to work around their systems instead of with them." -- CEO and Founder of Foureyes, David Steinberg Post this

Foureyes Connect creates the data foundation dealer groups have been trying to build for years — without the complexity or long implementation cycles of traditional enterprise platforms. This enables systems to operate from a single, clean source of truth and unlock modern software, AI, and performance visibility at scale.

"The automotive industry has reached a tipping point," said David Steinberg, CEO of Foureyes. "Dealers have been investing heavily in technology, but without a reliable, connected data foundation underneath it all, they're forced to work around their systems instead of with them. Connect changes that by giving dealer groups the connected infrastructure they need to operate consistently."

Dealer groups have already seen the value of plugging Foureyes Connect into their systems and processes.

"If we were doing it all over again, we'd start by cleaning the data and making sure it all flows through Foureyes Connect from day one," said Jeremy Nowling, Sales and Digital Retailing Director at Rohrman Auto Group. "When dealers ask how to build the right tech stack, we walk them through what we did — and Foureyes is at the very beginning of that conversation."

Foureyes Connect establishes the data foundation dealers need — and the flexibility to put it to work wherever it creates the most value. Rather than forcing dealers into predefined tools or use cases, Connect lets groups activate their data across the systems and vendors they choose as their business evolves.

With Connect, dealers can:

Turn connected data into daily action — sequencing tasks across sales, service, and operations based on real activity, so work moves forward without teams managing the process

Gain true business intelligence across the group with performance visibility down to the individual level — not just by store — without manual reconciliation or stitched reports

Govern customer consent centrally so vendors, tools, and teams all follow the same rules, reducing compliance risk and customer friction

Build and extend their own tools to create differentiated customer experiences and capabilities unique to their business

Unlike traditional CDPs or one-off integrations, Connect was built for the realities of automotive retail — supporting marketing, sales, and service while remaining flexible enough to power custom tools and differentiated customer experiences.

"This isn't about adding another tool to the stack," added Steinberg. "It's about giving dealers and their groups a connected data foundation they can finally build on — and then put to work wherever, and however they want."

Foureyes Connect is available now, with dealer groups already live on the platform and using it to improve operational clarity, vendor coordination, and data-driven decision-making.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.foureyes.io/connect.

About Foureyes

Foureyes helps dealers turn data into action. We create a clean, connected data foundation across dealership systems, then use that data to drive consistent execution throughout the business. The data stays dealer-owned, vendor-neutral, and works with any tools or partners. Foureyes isn't just another CDP – it's a reset for how dealer data gets put to work.

