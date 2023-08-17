Fourth Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program Showcases Leading Edge of Agricultural and Food Technology Innovation in 2023 Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies Around the Globe
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the winners of its fourth annual awards program. The winners represent the world's most innovative technologies and companies in the global AgTech industry today.
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more.
"The benefits of AgTech applications are almost endless - from increasing overall farm productivity to more sustainable farming processes and improvements in economic production, we're truly in a new era," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "We're thrilled with this years' class of award winners. Each 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award winner is passionate about what technology can do for the world and together they represent the best in breakthrough technologies that address the most complex challenges in the global agricultural ecosystem today. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of the 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners."
All award nominations were independently evaluated based on a variety of considerations, including performance, impact, design and user-experience, with particular focus on overall technological advancement and innovation for their respective categories.
The 2023 winners include:
FARM MANAGEMENT
Farm Management Solution of the Year: TieUp Farming
IN-FIELD SYSTEMS
Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year: Plant Insights, Prospera
Water Monitoring Solution of the Year: Arable
Precision Agriculture Solution of the Year: Micropep
Yield Forecasting Solution of the Year: Agmatix
Crop Protection Innovation of the Year: AgroSpheres
IRRIGATION
Overall Smart Irrigation Company of the Year: Semios
INTERNET-OF-THINGS AND AI
AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: Doktar
ANALYTICS
Plant Data Solution of the Year: Bayer Crop Science
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: OmniBlu, JBT Corporation
AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Biome Makers
Analytics Innovation of the Year: Highland AG
AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS
Overall Agriculture Robotics Company of the Year: FieldIn
INDOOR FARMING
Indoor Farming Company of the Year: Agbotic
VALUE CHAIN
Blockchain-based AgTech Solution of the Year: Dimitra
Overall Supply Chain Solution of the Year: Hectre
FOOD REPLACEMENT TECH
Plant Based Meat Product of the Year: Chunk Foods
Food Replacement Innovation of the Year: MeliBio
AgTech INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP
AgTech Innovation of the Year: MustGrow Biologics Corp.
Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Barchart
Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari Agriculture
Vertical Farming Company of the Year: Bowery
AgTech Sustainability Solution of the Year: Indigo Ag
