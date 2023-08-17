Fourth Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program Showcases Leading Edge of Agricultural and Food Technology Innovation in 2023 Awards Program

The benefits of AgTech applications are almost endless - from increasing overall farm productivity to more sustainable farming processes and improvements in economic production, we're truly in a new era - Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough Tweet this

"The benefits of AgTech applications are almost endless - from increasing overall farm productivity to more sustainable farming processes and improvements in economic production, we're truly in a new era," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. "We're thrilled with this years' class of award winners. Each 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award winner is passionate about what technology can do for the world and together they represent the best in breakthrough technologies that address the most complex challenges in the global agricultural ecosystem today. We extend our sincere congratulations to all of the 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners."

All award nominations were independently evaluated based on a variety of considerations, including performance, impact, design and user-experience, with particular focus on overall technological advancement and innovation for their respective categories.

The 2023 winners include:

FARM MANAGEMENT

Farm Management Solution of the Year: TieUp Farming

IN-FIELD SYSTEMS

Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year: Plant Insights, Prospera

Water Monitoring Solution of the Year: Arable

Precision Agriculture Solution of the Year: Micropep

Yield Forecasting Solution of the Year: Agmatix

Crop Protection Innovation of the Year: AgroSpheres

IRRIGATION

Overall Smart Irrigation Company of the Year: Semios

INTERNET-OF-THINGS AND AI

AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: Doktar

ANALYTICS

Plant Data Solution of the Year: Bayer Crop Science

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: OmniBlu, JBT Corporation

AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Biome Makers

Analytics Innovation of the Year: Highland AG

AUTOMATION AND ROBOTICS

Overall Agriculture Robotics Company of the Year: FieldIn

INDOOR FARMING

Indoor Farming Company of the Year: Agbotic

VALUE CHAIN

Blockchain-based AgTech Solution of the Year: Dimitra

Overall Supply Chain Solution of the Year: Hectre

FOOD REPLACEMENT TECH

Plant Based Meat Product of the Year: Chunk Foods

Food Replacement Innovation of the Year: MeliBio

AgTech INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

AgTech Innovation of the Year: MustGrow Biologics Corp.

Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Barchart

Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari Agriculture

Vertical Farming Company of the Year: Bowery

AgTech Sustainability Solution of the Year: Indigo Ag

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

