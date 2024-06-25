Fourth Annual Prevent Blindness Fireworks Safety Awareness Week declared as June 28-July 4, 2024, to Help Educate Consumers on the Dangers of Fireworks

"The Fourth of July should be a day spent celebrating with family and friends, not in an emergency room," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Leave the fireworks to the professionals, and remember to stay vigilant, even during authorized fireworks displays." Post this

The CPSC 2023 Fireworks Annual Report also found that:

The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers (an estimated 35 percent of the treated injuries); followed by the head, face, and ears (an estimated 22 percent); eyes (an estimated 19 percent); trunk/other regions (an estimated 11 percent); legs (an estimated 8 percent); and arms (an estimated 5 percent).

To help educate the public on the dangers of fireworks, Prevent Blindness offers a dedicated webpage, https://preventblindness.org/fireworks, free downloadable fact sheets and shareable social media graphics. For families, Prevent Blindness offers creative fireworks alternatives for safe celebrations.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns that a recent study showed that 65 percent of people injured by fireworks are bystanders. Even those attending professional displays should be cautious to avoid serious firework injuries.

"The Fourth of July should be a day spent celebrating with family and friends, not in an emergency room," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "Leave the fireworks to the professionals, and remember to stay vigilant, even during authorized fireworks displays."

For more information on the dangers of fireworks or for ideas on how to celebrate safely without fireworks, visit https://preventblindness.org/fireworks.

