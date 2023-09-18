Fourth Year In A Row, Interlinc Mortgage Named A Top Workplace By The Houston Chronicle

"Knowing that our employees, not profits, made this award possible makes it a true honor," says Gene Thompson, InterLinc CEO and President. "The past two years have been tough, but I wouldn't have wanted to traverse them with any other team." Tweet this

InterLinc has made an impact across Houston, the surrounding areas and beyond over the past few years, making 2023 no exception. Other recent accolades include Houston Business Journal Fast 100 award for upward revenue growth, Best Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News and recognition for being one of the fast-growing companies in the southwest by Inc. Regionals. Additionally, the company has opened new branches in The Woodlands, Kingwood, Cypress and Northwest Houston.

"The values of our company ring true to me and each employee that calls this company home," says Senior Vice President James Durham. "When hiring, we truly consider it a two-way street. Our culture hasn't been built by making flippant decisions. We aim to grow with like-minded individuals who want to take their career to the next level with us. Being named a Top Workplace by the Chronicle is an award that each of us here at InterLinc can point to and be proud of having a part in making happen."

The boutique culture of InterLinc can be attributed to the hands-on leadership of both Thompson and Durham. By placing a strategic focus on relationships and culture, the company has attracted new talent during a changing market. Production volume for loan originators have proven the strategy, as the lender recently placed #1 on the Scotsman Guide amongst independent mortgage banking competitors for highest production in volume and units per Loan Originator.

"One of the details that really caught our attention was that this is a big company with a very friendly, family environment," says Branch Manager, Arturo Aguilar. Aguilar and his branch in Kingwood, Texas brought their talents to InterLinc in 2023 after being impressed by the support and opportunities that InterLinc could provide them.

As InterLinc looks toward 2024 and beyond, their commitment to providing a "service without exception" experience for their borrowers, partners, and employees remains. Individuals interested in a confidential conversation about taking their career to the next level at a Top Workplace like InterLinc can send an email to [email protected].

About InterLinc

InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage-banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 30 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.

Media Contact

Lance Hilcher, InterLinc Mortgage, 817-528-3448, [email protected], https://interlincmortgage.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage