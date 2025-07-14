FourthSquare Acquires VSG Commerce, Expanding its Digital Commerce and Customer Experience Capabilities

FourthSquare and VSG together will help organizations drive more personalized, scalable, and profitable customer experiences. Post this

"Digital commerce has become mission-critical for every industry," said Venkatash Kovela, CEO of FourthSquare. "VSG Commerce brings exceptional talent, proven expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering measurable business value to our clients. Together, we will help organizations drive more personalized, scalable, and profitable customer experiences."

The acquisition enhances FourthSquare's Oracle Cloud and AI practices while adding specialized capabilities in e-commerce strategy, user experience design, system integration, and ongoing managed services. VSG Commerce's leadership team and employees will join FourthSquare, integrating seamlessly into its global delivery network.

"Our team is excited to join forces with FourthSquare," said Vince Vachio, Founder and CEO of VSG Commerce. "We've always been focused on driving real business outcomes for our clients. With FourthSquare's global reach, complementary services, and shared customer-first philosophy, we can deliver an even greater impact at scale."

The acquisition is effective immediately. Existing VSG Commerce clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service, now with access to a broader set of resources, cloud capabilities, and end-to-end digital transformation offerings.

