FourthSquare Acquires VSG Commerce, Expanding its Digital Commerce and Customer Experience Capabilities

FourthSquare has acquired VSG Commerce, a recognized expert in e-commerce strategy to bolster its enterprise cloud and AI offerings. This move enhances FourthSquare's capabilities in digital commerce, user experience design, and system integration, while VSG's team will join FourthSquare's global network to deliver expanded resources and end-to-end digital transformation solutions to clients.
IRVING, Texas, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a leading global provider of enterprise cloud solutions and AI and Data services, announced today the acquisition of VSG Commerce, a trusted expert in e-commerce strategy, implementation, and managed services. This strategic acquisition strengthens FourthSquare's position as a premier partner for organizations seeking to modernize and accelerate their digital commerce operations.
Founded in 2009, VSG Commerce has built a reputation as a go-to partner for Fortune 500 companies and mid-market leaders, providing cutting-edge solutions across Oracle Commerce (ATG, OCC), Shopify, Big Commerce, Magento, and other leading platforms. Their deep domain expertise, combined with a proven track record of successful commerce implementations, complements FourthSquare's growing portfolio of ERP, HCM, AI, Data, and industry-specific solutions.
"Digital commerce has become mission-critical for every industry," said Venkatash Kovela, CEO of FourthSquare. "VSG Commerce brings exceptional talent, proven expertise, and a shared commitment to delivering measurable business value to our clients. Together, we will help organizations drive more personalized, scalable, and profitable customer experiences."
The acquisition enhances FourthSquare's Oracle Cloud and AI practices while adding specialized capabilities in e-commerce strategy, user experience design, system integration, and ongoing managed services. VSG Commerce's leadership team and employees will join FourthSquare, integrating seamlessly into its global delivery network.
"Our team is excited to join forces with FourthSquare," said Vince Vachio, Founder and CEO of VSG Commerce. "We've always been focused on driving real business outcomes for our clients. With FourthSquare's global reach, complementary services, and shared customer-first philosophy, we can deliver an even greater impact at scale."
The acquisition is effective immediately. Existing VSG Commerce clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service, now with access to a broader set of resources, cloud capabilities, and end-to-end digital transformation offerings.
