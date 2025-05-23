FourthSquare Appoints Industry Veteran Erron Nielsen as Sales Director to Drive Global Growth and Client Success

FourthSquare, a global technology enterprise, has appointed Erron Nielsen as its new Sales Director. Erron brings over 20 years of experience in digital transformation and enterprise technology, with previous leadership roles at Oracle, TALX, and Degreed. At Oracle, he led major transformation initiatives, and throughout his career, he has been recognized for building high-performing sales teams and driving strategic growth.

IRVING, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a Global Technology enterprise company, is proud to welcome Erron Nielsen as its new Sales Director. Erron brings over two decades of experience in driving digital transformation and delivering enterprise technology solutions that create lasting business impact.

Erron recently spent six years at Oracle, where he led major customer transformation initiatives across multiple industries, helping organizations align technology investments with business goals. Prior to Oracle, he held leadership roles at TALX and Degreed, where he built and scaled high-performing sales teams and drove strategic growth in the assessment and learning technology space.

"We're thrilled to have Erron join the leadership team," said Venkatash Kovela, President and CEO of FourthSquare. "Erron's deep industry knowledge, customer-first mindset, and track record of executing complex sales strategies will be key as we continue to scale and deepen our client relationships. His leadership will directly contribute to expanding our reach and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Erron is known for bridging business strategy with execution, building trusted partnerships, and delivering measurable outcomes. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Miami University.

Outside of work, Erron enjoys golfing, cooking, watching movies, and the occasional cigar—though most of his time is spent with his family, which he calls his most rewarding team of all.

"The opportunity to join FourthSquare at this exciting point in its journey is truly energizing," said Erron Nielsen. "I'm looking forward to helping grow the business, driving innovation, and most importantly, delivering value and success for our clients."

