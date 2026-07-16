FourthSquare Appoints Josh Ezring as President and Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

FourthSquare today announced the appointment of Josh Ezring as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening its leadership in enterprise digital transformation. With more than 30 years of experience in enterprise technology and over two decades in the Oracle ecosystem, Josh has a proven track record of driving business growth, leading large-scale transformation initiatives, and helping organizations modernize through cloud and enterprise applications. In his new role, he will lead FourthSquare's revenue strategy and help expand its AI, cloud, and managed services offerings, enabling customers to accelerate enterprise transformation. His appointment reflects FourthSquare's continued investment in world-class leadership as the company advances its mission to deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions for the modern enterprise.

IRVING, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare today announced the appointment of Josh Ezring as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), marking a significant step in the company's continued commitment to strengthening executive leadership and driving the future of enterprise digital transformation. As organizations worldwide rapidly rethink how they operate, innovate, and scale in an AI-driven era, FourthSquare continues to invest in world-class leadership that can help shape the next generation of enterprise transformation. Josh's appointment reinforces the company's long-term vision of delivering transformative technology solutions that help organizations modernize with confidence.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, Josh brings extensive expertise in helping public sector and enterprise organizations modernize operations and achieve measurable business outcomes through large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Over the course of his career, he has spent more than 15 years at Oracle and over 20 years within the Oracle ecosystem, developing deep expertise across enterprise applications, cloud transformation, and modernization strategy. Throughout his career, Josh has successfully partnered with software organizations and consulting firms to accelerate business growth, consistently driving 20–30% annual revenue growth while helping scale organizations to more than $75 million in annual revenue. He has also led complex transformation initiatives that enabled organizations to modernize mission-critical business processes while delivering long-term operational value.

Josh's decision to join FourthSquare aligns strongly with the company's vision for the future of enterprise technology. As Artificial Intelligence continues reshaping enterprise software, organizations increasingly require strategic partners that combine deep technical expertise with innovation-led execution and a strong commitment to customer success. In his new role, Josh will work closely with FourthSquare's leadership team to help organizations accelerate transformation through Enterprise and Agentic AI Applications, OCI Data Platform & AI solutions, and Managed Services, further strengthening the company's position as a trusted partner for modern enterprise transformation.

"We are entering an incredibly exciting phase of growth and innovation at FourthSquare. Josh's leadership experience, deep understanding of enterprise transformation, and proven track record of scaling high-growth organizations make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We are excited about the impact he will create as we continue helping our clients and partners advance, optimize, and shape the future with confidence." said Venkatash Kovela, Founder and CEO, FourthSquare

FourthSquare welcomes Josh to the team and looks forward to this new chapter as the company continues expanding its leadership in enterprise transformation, cloud innovation, and AI-powered business modernization.

Media Contact

Venkatash Kovela, FourthSquare, LLC, 1 9729196135, [email protected], www.fourthsquare.com

SOURCE FourthSquare, LLC