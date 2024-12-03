FourthSquare Welcomes Sudhir Dasamantharao as Chief Operating Officer

Sudhir is a Global Executive with over two decades of professional experience setting up large-scale global operations, driving strategy, transformation, and consulting across diverse industries.

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a boutique global, digital, and enterprise services company, welcomes Sudhir Dasamantharao as its Chief Operating Officer. Sudhir is an accomplished industry leader with over 23 years of solid experience in global shared services operations, transformation, quality, project management, and change management in Financial Services, IT, Insurance, Banking, Manufacturing (MedTech and Chemicals), and Consulting industries.

"I am excited to welcome Sudhir to our leadership team. With his extensive experience and proven track record in operational excellence, I am confident that he will drive our strategic initiatives forward and enhance our ability to deliver innovative offerings to our clients, including our new AI suite of solutions," said Venkatash Kovela, President and CEO of FourthSquare. "This appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to strengthening our operations and achieving our vision for growth."

Mr. Sudhir stated, "I'm looking forward to stepping into this role at FourthSquare and driving global operational excellence. I aim to transform functions, enable both the sales operations team and global delivery team to accelerate execution speed, and enhance the experiences of employees, customers, and vendors at FourthSquare."

Sudhir earned his MBA in Finance from Symbiosis Institute. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, where he completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program, and IIM Bangalore, where he completed the Leading Digital Transformation program. He has worked at senior leadership levels for many global companies, including Amex, Capital One, HSBC, EY, and most recently, Boston Scientific. He is a Global Advisory Board member of many renowned organizations and a sought-after speaker and thought leader at multiple conferences and roundtable CXO meetings.

Sudhir is based in Delhi, India. He enjoys spending time with his two daughters, Diksha (18 years) and Preksha (13 years), and his wife, Padmaja. He is passionate about teaching at business schools, coaching individuals, and dedicating time to reading and writing books.

"The addition of Sudhir to the FourthSquare executive leadership team cements our commitment to our clients and a renewed emphasis on building lasting relationships that thrive," said Venkatash Kovela, President and CEO.

About FourthSquare

FourthSquare is a fast-growing, boutique technology services company that provides comprehensive digital transformation solutions. Headquartered in Irving, TX, FourthSquare has multiple offices in the U.S. and global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, FourthSquare delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals.

FourthSquare delivers concierge customer service with a gold standard. We are scaled to be your 24/7/365 trusted partner with a 360-degree approach to ensure every engagement exceeds expectations.

For further information, visit http://www.fourthsquare.com.

