FourthSquare Welcomes Wendy Harris as Vice President, Service Delivery

Wendy brings over 20 years in both the public and private sectors with experience in leadership, digital transformation, program and delivery management.

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourthSquare, a boutique global, digital and enterprise services company, welcomes Wendy Harris as its Vice President of Service Delivery. As a seasoned CIO in the public sector, Wendy brings a wealth of experience and proven track record as a leader of large organizations, directing IT Project Portfolios, managing Operational and Capital Improvement (CIP) budgets and meeting the goal of providing technological solutions while supporting City employees and Citizens through emerging technologies and process automation.

Wendy has previously worked as the Chief Information Office for the City of Memphis, TN and has held additional roles such Deputy CIO, IT Operations Manager and PMO Director. Wendy is a part of several organizations to include the Greater Memphis IT Council (GMITC) Women in Tech Group, the Society of Information Management (SIM), the University of Memphis Computer Science Advisory Board, the E.Republic Digital Communities Workgroup, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools CCTE Industry Advisory Board, and serves as a board member on the Greater Memphis IT Council.

"I am thrilled to welcome Wendy to the FourthSquare family. Her extensive experience in the public sector will be indispensable as we continue to grow and add value to the government organizations. Her expertise in digital transformation including Applications, Infrastructure and Data, perfectly aligns with our mission to provide best-in-class services to our public and private sector clients" said Venkatash Kovela, President & CEO of FourthSquare. "with Wendy on board, we are poised to excel in delivering innovative solutions and driving efficiency for our customers."

Wendy expressed her enthusiasm, saying "It is my extreme pleasure to join the FourthSquare family. FourthSquare's purpose to Simplify, Innovate, and Embrace has profoundly impacted organizations across various industries. I am committed to leveraging my experience in transformational leadership and cloud technology to improve efficiency and enhance the customer experience."

Wendy received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis. She is a member of the Project Management Institute local and international chapters and holds technical and professional certifications, including the Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification.

About FourthSquare

FourthSquare is a fast growing, boutique global company providing end-to-end solutions from applications to infrastructure for business enterprises. Headquartered in Irving, TX, FourthSquare has multiple offices in the U.S and a global delivery center in India. With its bespoke engagement model, FourthSquare delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals.

FourthSquare delivers with gold standard, concierge customer service. We are scaled to be your 24/7/365 trusted partner with 360-degree approach to ensure every engagement exceeds expectations.

For further information, visit www.fourthsquare.com.

