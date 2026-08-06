FourthWave Selects 14 Women Startup Founders for 2026 Accelerator Cohort

"In the age of AI, we can't afford to build this ecosystem without women's experience and perspective shaping it equally." Cheryl Beninga, FourthWave Co-Founder Post this

"Typically, women receive only about a quarter of the funding they ask for, compared to roughly half for male-led companies. We envision a world where women founders raise the same amount as men. In the age of AI, we can't afford to build this ecosystem without women's experience and perspective shaping it equally," said Cheryl Beninga, Co-Founder of FourthWave.

2026 Fourthwave Accelerator Cohort Raises the Bar

The 2026 cohort consists of women founders from across the United States and represents a diverse range of industries including health and life sciences, AI and enterprise tools, sustainability and agriculture technology, and new consumer solutions.

The leaders and startups selected for FourthWave's 2026 accelerator program are:

Julie Case of Cadents, a company that has developed an AI-native Lifecycle Risk Intelligence platform for IT infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, California.

Yijie Li of FlashCut, a startup that has developed an AI video editing assistant for professional video editors. Based in Sunnyvale, California.

Rachel Burton of Inoculai, a company building a biocatalyst platform to convert challenging waste streams into energy and biobased chemicals. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Karin Eisinger of SyzOnc, a company developing next generation treatments for solid tumor patients. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Emma Skoog of Krokos Bio, a company building a biomanufacturing platform for high-value botanical ingredients using a novel approach to plant cell culture. Based in Davis, California.

Tracy Jackson of My HR Confidant, a workplace communication, reporting, and case management platform designed to help organizations identify, address, and resolve workplace concerns. Based in Sacramento, California.

Amy Brown of Rollgevity, a wellness technology company building an intelligent automated recovery platform focused on myofascial health, lymphatic function, circulation, mobility, recovery, and healthy aging. Based in Sacramento, California

Susan Siravo of Siravo Media, a communication technology and advisory firm that bridges the gap between executive expertise and public authority. Based in Sacramento, California.

Maryam Tebyani and Breanna Baltaxe-Admony of Stork Labs Medical, a company that makes emergency childbirth safer through the use of its operative vaginal delivery OVD device. Based in Santa Cruz and Sacramento, California

Christelle Mombo-Zigah and Isi Idemudia of StyleMyCrown, a company that provides an AI-powered virtual hair try-on platform that serves Black-owned/minority-owned hair salons and their clients. Based in San Jose, California.

Anupriya Ramraj and Avanti Ramraj of Vaultzy, a company building an AI agent that helps users manage documents, deadlines, benefits, and major life decisions. Based in San Francisco, California.

FourthWave Alumni Awards

On August 6th, FourthWave will present its inaugural Alumni Awards during its FourthWave Accelerator Launch Dinner. Together, these awards celebrate the belief that entrepreneurial success is measured not only by business achievement, but also by the positive impact founders have on others and the stronger, more inclusive innovation ecosystem they help create.

The Rising Tide Award 2026 recipient is Janine Yancey, Founder and CEO of Emtrain. Yancey has made an extraordinary impact by mentoring others, building community, and creating opportunities that lift the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem. A member of FourthWave's inaugural 2017 cohort, Janine has generously mentored women entrepreneurs while building a category-leading company dedicated to creating healthier, more inclusive workplace cultures.

The 2026 Catalyst Award recipient is Diana Gamzina, Founder and CEO of Elve Speed. A member of FourthWave's 2023 cohort, Gamzina is advancing next-generation space communications through pioneering power amplifier technology and exemplifies the bold innovation the Catalyst Award celebrates.

The 2026 Phoenix Award recipient is Carolyn Peer, Founder and CEO of Humaxa. A member of FourthWave's 2020 cohort, Peer has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership while building an AI company serving the automotive industry, embodying the perseverance and renewal at the heart of the Phoenix Award.

To learn more about FourthWave and future accelerator opportunities, visit www.fourthwave.io.

About FourthWave

FourthWave is a non-profit accelerator for women-led technology businesses founded in 2017, led by Nancy Perlman and Cheryl Beninga. Headquartered in Sacramento – the fifth best city in the U.S. for women entrepreneurs according to SmartAsset. FourthWave formed a strategic partnership with the Carlsen Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Sacramento State in 2020. The FourthWave accelerator program provides founders with mentorship, leadership development and preparation for funding.

Media Contact

Nancy L Perlman, FourthWave, 1 310-429-3654, [email protected], fourthwave.io

SOURCE FourthWave