Fox & Lee Named Finalist in 2024 Media Innovator Awards

MELBOURNE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fox & Lee has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Media Innovator Awards. Recognised in the category of Most Empowering Digital Development & Online Growth Specialists 2024 – Australia, this honor highlights Fox & Lee's continued dedication to delivering innovative digital solutions that drive business success.

As a multi-award-winning Melbourne based agency with over 15 years of experience, Fox & Lee has established itself as a leader in custom website design, eCommerce, and digital marketing. The nomination underscores the company's commitment to empowering businesses across Australia with transformative digital strategies, helping clients achieve measurable growth and long-term success.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Media Innovator Awards," said Matt Wilson, Director at Fox & Lee. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to providing empowering and impactful digital solutions for our clients."

The Media Innovator Awards celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking companies within the media and digital industries. Fox & Lee's finalist status highlights its role as a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in the online space through expert design, marketing, and development services.

"This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and helping our clients unlock their full potential online," added Ava Webster, Creative Manager at Fox & Lee. "It's a testament to the passion and hard work of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to help them succeed."

With its strong reputation for creativity, technical expertise, and client-first approach, Fox & Lee continues to make waves in the digital space. The company remains focused on driving online growth for businesses across Australia.

About Fox & Lee

Fox & Lee is a Melbourne-based digital agency specialising in custom website design, eCommerce, and digital marketing. Part of the aftershock Solutions group of companies including captiv8 Digital, Fox & Lee is committed to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions that empower businesses to succeed online.

For media inquiries or more information about Fox & Lee, please contact Matt Wilson at [email protected].

Media Contact

Matt Wilson, Fox & Lee, 61 (03) 8595 7333, [email protected], https://foxandlee.com.au

SOURCE Fox & Lee