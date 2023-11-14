Fox Agency establishes US presence with senior hire to lead growth

With the US already accounting for 30% of our global revenues, the next logical step is to open a US office to maximize the opportunity that exists amongst US tech firms seeking brand and demand-led growth. Post this

This expansion will enable Fox Agency to deliver local, national and international expertise to technology businesses looking to drive growth and create opportunity on both sides of the Atlantic. With an established client base in the US, with B2B brands including PHINIA, Delphi, BearingPoint and Arcwide, the New York office will support the delivery of existing client programs while expanding its US portfolio and delivering market expertise to UK and European technology brands seeking expansion and growth in the US.

On his appointment, Paul O'Malley, said:

"The creativity and drive I've seen at Fox Agency, especially in how we serve our US clients from our UK base, inspired me to want to be a part of this great organization. There's a notable passion here to not just excel in the B2B tech space but to redefine what success looks like. By opening our US office, we're not only acknowledging the value of our existing partnerships; we're planting our feet firmly on the ground to nurture these connections and deliver tailored, globally informed strategies right where you need them."

Ben Fox, CEO at Fox Agency, said:

"With the US already accounting for 30% of our global revenues, the next logical step is to open a US office to maximize the opportunity that exists amongst US tech firms seeking brand and demand-led growth. Paul's experience and expertise in the US B2B tech marketing space make him the ideal person to lead our US office."

The New York office marks Fox Agency's fourth office across Europe and the US and its second opening in 2023, following its announcement of its DRsseldorf office in March.

