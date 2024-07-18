Fox News (Cavuto Live): Board-Certified Neurologist Argues Biden 'Likely Suffers' from Vascular Dementia, Not Parkinson's

"We need to show compassion and empathy for president Biden. When a patient is suffering from true cognitive decline, they're the last to know it. His handlers and the media didn't do him any favors because by covering this up, he truly may not realize the extent to which his problems exist." Post this

Dr. Surasky detailed his reasons for refuting a Parkinson's diagnosis, explaining, "Parkinson's is a clinical diagnosis based on a neurological exam rather than a single test like a brain MRI. I do not believe that he has Parkinson's for a few key reasons. He doesn't have the shuffling gait, there's no unilateral resting tremor, and he doesn't have something we call cogwheel rigidity on one side of his body."

Additionally, Dr. Surasky highlighted that President Biden's physician, Dr. O'Connor, has twice documented in medical records that the President does not have Parkinson's. Dr. Surasky noted that Dr. Canard, the neurologist reported to have visited the White House several times, is not just a Parkinson's specialist but a highly regarded neurologist with expertise in various forms of dementia. He stated, "Dr. Canard, who's been visiting the White House, isn't just a Parkinson's specialist; he's a neurologist with expertise in many different forms of dementia. So, the fact that Dr. Canard is there doesn't mean the diagnosis is Parkinson's."

Dr. Surasky cited President Biden's longstanding history of atrial fibrillation and brain aneurysms as critical factors contributing to vascular dementia. He stated, "An MRI would be much more helpful than cognitive testing as he likely suffers from vascular dementia, which is the second most common cause of dementia behind Alzheimer's."

Dr. Surasky concluded, "I can't imagine a neurologist seeing him and not doing an MRI right away. It's likely that the MRI is being covered up. Transparency is vital for democracy, and we need much more of that right now."

