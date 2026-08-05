Fox Point Farms Earns Multiple Gold Nugget Awards, including Mixed-Use Community of the Year

WELL-certified mixed-use community recognized for excellence in planning, amenities, wellness, and placemaking among more than 800 entries from across the United States and internationally.
ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shea Homes® and Nolen Communities are proud to announce that Fox Point Farms in Encinitas, California, has received multiple honors at the 2026 Gold Nugget Awards, one of the homebuilding industry's most respected programs recognizing excellence in planning, design, and development.
Presented by the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) and Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the Gold Nugget Awards are among the nation's oldest and most prestigious design and development awards programs. For more than six decades, the awards have recognized communities that raise the standard for innovation, planning, architecture, and placemaking. The 2026 competition included more than 800 entries from across the United States and internationally.
Fox Point Farms received Gold Nugget Awards for:
- • Best Community Land Plan
- • Best Community Amenity
- • Mixed-Use Community of the Year
The community also received Awards of Merit for:
- • Best Mixed-Use Project
- • Best Infill Community
- • Best Landscape Architecture for a Community
Fox Point Farms is an approximately 21-acre mixed-use community that brings together residential neighborhoods, community amenities, gathering spaces, and a working organic farm. The community was envisioned as a place that encourages connection, wellness, and engagement while creating a distinctive neighborhood experience for residents and visitors.
Fox Point Farms is also a WELL-certified community, reflecting its commitment to resident health, well-being, and quality of life through thoughtful planning, design, and community features. Together, these elements helped establish Fox Point Farms as a distinctive example of innovative planning, placemaking, and community design.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Gold Nugget Awards program," said Paul Barnes, President of Shea Homes San Diego. "Fox Point Farms was the result of a shared vision among Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, and an exceptional team of designers, planners, consultants, and trade partners. These awards recognize the collaboration and commitment that helped bring this unique community to life, and we are incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to its success."
The project team included Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, Stark Architecture, SteinbergHart, Schmidt Design Group, Catalina Design Group, PLSA Engineering, and numerous additional consultants and trade partners whose expertise helped shape the vision and execution of the community.
Although Fox Point Farms is now sold out, the community continues to serve as an example of thoughtful planning, wellness-focused design, and collaboration. Recognition through the Gold Nugget Awards, combined with the community's WELL certification, reflects a shared commitment to creating places that support healthy lifestyles, foster community connection, and contribute positively to the surrounding region. Fox Point Farms remains a testament to what can be achieved through a vision-driven partnership between Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, and an exceptional team of planners, architects, designers, and consultants.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Fox Point Farms Gold Nugget Awards Blog Article
https://www.sheahomes.com/news-events/news/sd-fox-point-golden-nugget-wins
Fox Point Farms WELL Certification
https://www.sheahomes.com/news-events/news/sd-fox-point-farms-well-certification
Shea Homes San Diego Communities
https://www.sheahomes.com/new-homes/california/san-diego-area
2026 Gold Nugget Awards Winners Book
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/492667889/
Gold Nugget Awards Event Photography
https://sfphotoagency.pixieset.com/goldnugget2026/
Media Contact
Jan Percival, Scribe Communications, 1 8584144715, [email protected], www.scribecommunications.com
SOURCE Fox Point Farms
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