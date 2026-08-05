Fox Point Farms Earns Multiple Gold Nugget Awards, including Mixed-Use Community of the Year

"Fox Point Farms is also a WELL-certified community, reflecting its commitment to resident health, well-being, and quality of life through thoughtful planning, design, and community features," said Paul Barnes, President of Shea Homes San Diego. Post this

Fox Point Farms received Gold Nugget Awards for:

• Best Community Land Plan

• Best Community Amenity

• Mixed-Use Community of the Year

The community also received Awards of Merit for:

• Best Mixed-Use Project

• Best Infill Community

• Best Landscape Architecture for a Community

Fox Point Farms is an approximately 21-acre mixed-use community that brings together residential neighborhoods, community amenities, gathering spaces, and a working organic farm. The community was envisioned as a place that encourages connection, wellness, and engagement while creating a distinctive neighborhood experience for residents and visitors.

Fox Point Farms is also a WELL-certified community, reflecting its commitment to resident health, well-being, and quality of life through thoughtful planning, design, and community features. Together, these elements helped establish Fox Point Farms as a distinctive example of innovative planning, placemaking, and community design.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Gold Nugget Awards program," said Paul Barnes, President of Shea Homes San Diego. "Fox Point Farms was the result of a shared vision among Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, and an exceptional team of designers, planners, consultants, and trade partners. These awards recognize the collaboration and commitment that helped bring this unique community to life, and we are incredibly proud of everyone who contributed to its success."

The project team included Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, Stark Architecture, SteinbergHart, Schmidt Design Group, Catalina Design Group, PLSA Engineering, and numerous additional consultants and trade partners whose expertise helped shape the vision and execution of the community.

Although Fox Point Farms is now sold out, the community continues to serve as an example of thoughtful planning, wellness-focused design, and collaboration. Recognition through the Gold Nugget Awards, combined with the community's WELL certification, reflects a shared commitment to creating places that support healthy lifestyles, foster community connection, and contribute positively to the surrounding region. Fox Point Farms remains a testament to what can be achieved through a vision-driven partnership between Shea Homes, Nolen Communities, and an exceptional team of planners, architects, designers, and consultants.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES



Fox Point Farms Gold Nugget Awards Blog Article

https://www.sheahomes.com/news-events/news/sd-fox-point-golden-nugget-wins



Fox Point Farms WELL Certification

https://www.sheahomes.com/news-events/news/sd-fox-point-farms-well-certification



Shea Homes San Diego Communities

https://www.sheahomes.com/new-homes/california/san-diego-area



2026 Gold Nugget Awards Winners Book

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/492667889/



Gold Nugget Awards Event Photography

https://sfphotoagency.pixieset.com/goldnugget2026/

Media Contact

Jan Percival, Scribe Communications, 1 8584144715, [email protected], www.scribecommunications.com

SOURCE Fox Point Farms