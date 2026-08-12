Foxglove Communications is the highest-ranking hospitality public relations firm on this year's Inc. 5000 list, landing on the heels of the agency's most awarded year yet. The award-winning communications consultancy represents the people, businesses, and non-profits defining the future of hospitality.

Foxglove Communications Named No. 1371 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 257% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foxglove Communications today announced it has been ranked No. 1371 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Notably the highest-ranking hospitality public relations firm on this year's list, Foxglove's Inc. 5000 inclusion lands on the heels of the agency's most awarded year yet. Thus far in 2026 Foxglove has been named PR Net's "Next Gen" "Hospitality Agency of the Year", earned the #29 spot on Observer's "PR Power List", and Founder Gia Vecchio was honored on Philadelphia Business Journal's "40 Under 40" list.

Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Eight years ago, Foxglove was created under the earnest and actionable premise of offering hospitality brands a savvier and more human-touch approach to public relations," said Gia Vecchio, Founder and CEO of Foxglove Communications. "This honor belongs to our team and our clients who trust us to tell their stories. Landing on the Inc. 5000 List is a shining validation of our approach, and proof that old-fashioned media relationships and new-school PR strategy are not mutually exclusive."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Foxglove Communications

Foxglove is an award-winning communications consultancy representing the people, businesses, and non-profits defining the future of hospitality. Gia Vecchio founded Foxglove in 2018 and, over the span of eight years, has grown the agency into a global team, representing emerging and established talent across all sectors of hospitality with core services including publicity and media relations, marketing, brand positioning, talent management, media training, social strategy, events and programming, content creation, partnerships, and hospitality consulting. Foxglove leverages decades of experience to help its clients of trusted experts and industry leaders build better brands, delivering tailored efforts from real thought partners who are strategic, passionate, and nimble. This work has led to the agency's recognition as PR Net's "Next Gen" "Hospitality Agency of the Year" in 2026 and "Culinary Agency of the Year" in 2025; and inclusion on the 2025 and 2026 Observer "PR Power List."

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Foxglove Communications

Liza Prijatel Thors - [email protected] | 917.673.2048

Media Contact

Liza Thors, Foxglove Communications, 1 9176732048, [email protected], https://www.foxglovecommunications.com/

SOURCE Foxglove Communications