Foxit Awarded 2024 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

Foxit PDF Editor has been recognized with this award, highlighting its outstanding capabilities in facilitating efficient and secure document management for remote and hybrid work environments. The software offers a wide range of features, including the ability to edit text, images, and objects directly within a PDF, as well as annotate, comment, and review documents collaboratively. The software supports secure PDF creation with advanced encryption, redaction, and digital signatures, ensuring document integrity and privacy. Foxit PDF Editor also integrates seamlessly with cloud storage solutions, enabling easy access and sharing of documents.

Moreover, Foxit PDF Editor now features an AI PDF Assistant designed to enhance productivity by enabling users to interact with their PDFs using natural language. It offers features like summarizing documents, rewriting content, and providing in-depth answers to queries within PDFs. The AI Assistant is powered by ChatGPT and aims to streamline document management processes, making it easier to extract key information, improve document quality, and automate repetitive tasks.

"With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, Foxit PDF Editor caters to both individual users and enterprise-level needs, making it a versatile solution for handling all PDF-related tasks," said DeeDee Kato, Vice President of Marketing, Foxit. "This recognition underscores why Foxit PDF Editor is a leading choice for businesses and individuals alike, who are looking to optimize their PDF workflows in today's teleworking environment."

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Foxit has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Foxit PDF Editor," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Foxit for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking," Tehrani added.

The 2024 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award was announced on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

