Foxit Expands AI Leadership with the Launch of AI Assistant in the Admin Console

"While some competitors have introduced AI features into their products, Foxit is the first to offer smart command execution that actively performs tasks for users," said Evan Reiss, VP Head of Marketing, Foxit. Post this

The newly integrated AI Assistant transforms how administrators manage their operations by simplifying complex tasks and providing enhanced user guidance. The AI Assistant empowers users to:

Automate Key Administrative Tasks: Streamline processes such as license management, user account updates, and domain verification. This automation saves time and reduces the manual effort involved in routine administrative work, enabling admins to focus on higher-value tasks.

Navigate Directly to Task-Specific Pages: The AI Assistant can instantly direct users to the exact page needed for task execution, minimizing the hassle of searching through the interface and ensuring a more efficient workflow.

Provide Instant Support for Troubleshooting and FAQs: Whether you need guidance on technical issues or answers to frequently asked questions, the AI Assistant offers real-time assistance to resolve challenges quickly and maintain productivity.

"While some competitors have introduced AI features into their products, Foxit is the first to offer smart command execution that actively performs tasks for users," said Evan Reiss, VP Head of Marketing, Foxit. "Foxit's AI Assistant goes beyond mere guidance – it executes commands directly within the Admin Console, setting a new industry standard." He continued, "This innovation not only enhances efficiency but also empowers administrators to manage their teams and resources more effectively than ever before."

With this launch, Foxit continues to set new standards for intuitive document and administrative management, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and comprehensive AI-driven solutions.

For more information on the AI Assistant and how it can transform your administrative processes, check out this tutorial: https://www.foxit.com/support/tutorial.html?open=ai-assistant-for-admin-console&utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_aiforadminconsole.

ABOUT FOXIT

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown Pr, for Foxit, 508-397-0131, [email protected], https://www.foxit.com/

SOURCE Touchdown Pr, for Foxit