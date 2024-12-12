Foxit Integrated eSign and PDF Platform Enables Xseed Solutions to Streamline Operations and Accelerate Growth

"I would highly recommend Foxit's solutions to anyone in our industry," said Bervejillo. "But at the same time, sometimes I just want to keep them as my little secret. I just think they're that great." Post this

"Unfortunately, many times you just stay with what you know," said Bervejillo, referring to their previous use of conventional platforms. "We didn't know any better until we discovered Foxit."

The transition to Foxit's comprehensive platform has enabled Xseed to consolidate its document management processes into a single, unified solution. Foxit has provided Xseed with an electronic signature solution that not only offers a comprehensive suite of sending, signing, and completion features but also allows users to create, edit, share, and store PDFs in a unified, secure, and workflow-friendly environment. Foxit's flagship products, PDF Editor and eSign, combine to give customers like Xseed the power to complete important forms and contracts faster and easier than more popular industry names — and at a more affordable price.

The implementation process, described by Bervejillo as "beautiful," has yielded immediate results. Xseed has experienced enhanced team collaboration, streamlined workflow processes, and improved client satisfaction. The user-friendly interface and 24/7 expert support have also contributed to rapid adoption across the organization.

"I would highly recommend Foxit's solutions to anyone in our industry," Bervejillo added, "but at the same time, sometimes I just want to keep them as my little secret. I just think they're that great."

"What stands out about Mateo and Xseed Solutions is their forward-thinking approach to technology," said Nake Sekander, VP of Product at Foxit. "They have a deep understanding of what drives efficiency, and we're proud that Foxit is part of their strategy."

The success of this digital transformation initiative has positioned Xseed Solutions for continued growth and reinforces the company's commitment to leveraging innovative technology solutions to enhance business operations.

To learn more, please read the Xseed Solutions case study here: https://www.foxit.com/resources/casestudy.html and/or watch the video interview with Mateo Bervejillo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-sfHXOMtRE.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Gorman, Touchdown PR, for Foxit, 508-397-0131, [email protected], https://www.foxit.com/

SOURCE Foxit