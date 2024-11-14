Foxit Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

"This recognition underscores our commitment to providing customers with solutions that truly meet their business and budgetary requirements – highly secure, intuitive, and high-performance products to maximize productivity and streamline document workflows," said DeeDee Kato. Post this

"Foxit is honored to receive the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said DeeDee Kato, Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Foxit. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing customers with solutions that truly meet their business and budgetary requirements – highly secure, intuitive, and high-performance products to maximize productivity and streamline document workflows."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Foxit PDF Editor + AI as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Foxit is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at http://www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

ABOUT FOXIT

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

