Foxit Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Foxit PDF Editor + AI Recognized as Powerful, All-In-One PDF Solution that Enhances Security, Streamlines Workflows, and Maximizes ROI for Businesses of All Sizes
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Foxit PDF Editor + AI as a 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.
The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to the market. Foxit PDF Editor + AI was recognized as a powerful, all-in-one PDF solution that enhances security, streamlines workflows, and maximizes return on investment (ROI) for businesses of all sizes. With seamless cloud integration, teams can securely access, edit, and collaborate on documents from anywhere at any time – all while leveraging AI-driven features like Smart Redact to protect sensitive data, automatically. In addition, Foxit's AI Assistant enables its users to execute Smart PDF commands, i.e., "rotate the first page 90 degrees clockwise" versus simple user manual explanations. Foxit PDF Editor + AI's intuitive interface ensures ease of use across skill levels, while flexible licensing options make it a cost-effective choice that scales with business growth.
"Foxit is honored to receive the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said DeeDee Kato, Vice President of Corporate Marketing, Foxit. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing customers with solutions that truly meet their business and budgetary requirements – highly secure, intuitive, and high-performance products to maximize productivity and streamline document workflows."
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Foxit PDF Editor + AI as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Foxit is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market while leveraging the latest technology trends."
About TMC
TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at http://www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.
ABOUT FOXIT
Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).
Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.
