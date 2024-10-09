Foxit to Showcase Cutting-Edge PDF and eSignature Solutions at GITEX Global 2024

Foxit PDF Editor + AI and Foxit eSign Redefining How Organizations Manage, Share, and Protect Digital Documents

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced it will be showcasing its cutting-edge PDF and eSignature solutions at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Visitors to the Foxit booth (Stand No- H9-B35, Hall 9) will experience firsthand how Foxit PDF Editor and Foxit eSign can empower organizations to enhance document workflows, improve security, and drive greater efficiency and productivity.

WHEN:

October 14-18, 2024

WHERE:

Dubai World Trade Centre

Stand No- H9-B35, Hall 9

WHAT:

Foxit will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of PDF tools, including:

Foxit PDF Editor + AI - The all-in-one PDF solution built for business and optimized with AI. With Foxit PDF Editor + AI, you can:

Speak naturally and ask questions. Foxit's AI chat provides in-depth answers, empowering you to make more informed decisions about your documents.

Quickly, easily, and accurately extract insights from meeting notes, reports, and company documents. Generate summaries with key points from long or complicated documents instantly.

Reduce repetitive manual work and quickly rewrite documents with increased precision and professionalism.

Get definitions, explanations, and rewording suggestions to make documents more engaging while retaining the original meaning.

Translate PDFs into more than 30 languages, ensuring messaging is always clear and accurate for a global audience.

Foxit eSign - Break away from cookie-cutter eSign solutions and empower businesses to get documents signed, collect payments, and keep workflows moving. Our solution will flex to unique needs and comes in two plan options: simple eSigning and payment collection tools for individuals with Foxit eSign Essentials or empower team efforts with template sharing, custom branding, and user management tools with Foxit eSign Business. With Foxit eSign, you can:

Ensure simplified payment collection with Foxit Pay built right into your agreements and quotes.

Build it once and reuse it as often as needed with built-in reusable PDF templates.

Ensure advanced security as Foxit eSign is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, with robust encryption, data localization, and more.

Easily manage and track agreements, quotes, and offers as Foxit eSign provides all outstanding and completed agreements on one sortable screen.

Add notary services to your document workflow and get documents notarized with Foxit's NotaryLive integration.

Enjoy and provide peace of mind as agreements signed with Foxit eSign are legally binding.

Foxit experts will be on-site to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how these solutions can meet your unique business needs.

ABOUT GITEX GLOBAL:

GITEX Global is one of the world's largest technology and startup events, bringing together industry leaders, governments, startups, and investors to showcase innovations and discuss the future of technology across various sectors, including AI, cybersecurity, and digital finance. Learn more and register to attend here: https://www.gitex.com/.

ABOUT FOXIT:

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

