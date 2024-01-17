FP Complete Launches "FP Block": An Engineering Firm Specializing in Commercial Blockchain and Web3 Development

FP Complete is branching out into the decentralized finance and blockchain sector by launching its new division, "FP Block." While operating as a part of FP Complete, FP Block will have its own distinct brand and focus.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FP Complete is branching out into the decentralized finance and blockchain sector by launching its new division, "FP Block." While operating as a part of FP Complete, FP Block will have its own distinct brand and focus.
"This shouldn't be a surprise for many. For the past five years, we've been deeply involved in DeFi and Blockchain engineering with our client engagements," says Wesley Crook, CEO of FP Complete. "This is not a new practice for us, but this is the first time we've started publicly promoting what we can do in this space."
FP Block has already set high standards in the industry, with its platforms handling over $1 billion in trade volume for a popular public DeFi marketplace as well as NFT auction sites that generate millions of dollars on launch.
"We think the future is Blockchain. We're in the early stages of this growth, and we're glad to continue to be a part of what's next," says Michael Snoyman, VP of Engineering.
Our success comes from a practical blend of smart contracts, analytics, and effective system integration, ensuring reliability and performance. FP Block will continue this tradition of practical, robust technology solutions. It will offer blockchain application development and gameFI development using blockchain.
With hundreds of projects completed across Web3, Cloud, and Data/Analytics, FP Block aims to make its services accessible and straightforward, focusing on delivering results and enhancing business growth.
