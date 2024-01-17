FP Complete Launches "FP Block": An Engineering Firm Specializing in Commercial Blockchain and Web3 Development

FP Complete is branching out into the decentralized finance and blockchain sector by launching its new division, "FP Block." While operating as a part of FP Complete, FP Block will have its own distinct brand and focus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FP Complete is branching out into the decentralized finance and blockchain sector by launching its new division, "FP Block." While operating as a part of FP Complete, FP Block will have its own distinct brand and focus.

"This shouldn't be a surprise for many. For the past five years, we've been deeply involved in DeFi and Blockchain engineering with our client engagements," says Wesley Crook, CEO of FP Complete. "This is not a new practice for us, but this is the first time we've started publicly promoting what we can do in this space."