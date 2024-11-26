FPI Unveils 16th Annual Trends Report: Sustainability and Innovation Take Center Stage in Foodservice Packaging

The trends we see in this year's report reflect an industry at the crossroads of innovation and adaptation. Post this

According to the report, sustainability and the principles of sustainable packaging are no longer merely trends but have become essential components of business practice. With increasing legislative mandates pushing for sustainable solutions, companies are hastening their transition to meet 2025 packaging goals, resulting in significant industry pressure. This urgency drives innovation, as noted in the development of new materials and coatings that enhance recyclability and performance.

Furthermore, the report highlights a shift towards "natural" colored resins and increased use of post-consumer recycled content, a move driven by both regulatory requirements and market demand. The adoption of extended producer responsibility laws in various U.S. states has added complexity, prompting greater focus on reusable items in dining settings.

The industry is also adapting to the competitive pressures from increased imports of both products and machinery, which have introduced cost and logistical advantages. Concurrently, automation in manufacturing and service operations is alleviating some of these pressures by increasing production efficiency and addressing labor shortages.

Consumer sentiment, influenced by economic factors, is causing a shift in dining behaviors, emphasizing value and influencing profit margins across the supply chain. Despite these challenges, FPI sees opportunities for progress and innovation within the sector.

"For 16 years, our Trends Report has provided a reliable snapshot of where the foodservice packaging industry is heading," Dempsey added. "This year's insights reaffirm the resilience and forward-thinking nature of our industry as it embraces sustainability and innovation."

This annual survey collects opinions from companies throughout the foodservice packaging supply chain, including raw material and machinery suppliers, packaging manufacturers, distributors and operators. The first section of the report compiles direct comments and insights by industry respondents. The second section provides high-level trends in the foodservice packaging industry based on FPI staff analysis of member submissions, as well as FPI's general industry observations.

