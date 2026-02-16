Fractional Executive Forrest Derr Launches The Fractionator Playbook Series

"This guide is an absolute gem for anyone building their own fractional COO or Integrator practice." — Jodie, Fractional Professional Post this

"This playbook exists because I had to figure it out the hard way," said Derr. "I sat in a corner office with a balcony overlooking downtown Fairhope and realized the view wasn't enough. When I made the jump to fractional work, I wasted time on websites that didn't convert, proposals that got ghosted, and a brand that didn't exist. I built the playbook I wished I'd had."

Not a Course. Not Coaching. A Manual.

The 10 Days Playbook is a step-by-step operational system, not theory, not fluff. Over 10 structured days, it walks executives through defining their niche, packaging their offers based on value (not hours), activating their network, and launching a professional fractional practice. It includes worksheets, scripts, proposal frameworks, contract templates, and the exact pricing model Derr uses to run a high-profit practice without burnout.

The playbook is designed for COOs, CFOs, CMOs, VPs, and senior operators who are tired of what Derr calls "renting their status."

"Do the math on your $250K salary against a 60-hour week of meetings and politics," Derr said. "Your 'safety' is actually capping your earning potential. Replacing that salary only takes about 2.5 clients at $8K a month. This playbook gives you the system to land them."

Derr draws a hard line between his playbook and the sea of AI-generated business advice flooding the market. With 30+ years of operational leadership across 15+ industries—grocery, warehousing, distribution, technology, telecom, SaaS, construction, staffing, and more—the playbook is grounded in real experience, not prompts.

"This wasn't written by a content marketer. It was built by a COO who learned the hard way," Derr said. "Don't start from scratch. Start from experience."

Early Reviews

"This guide is an absolute gem for anyone building their own fractional COO or Integrator practice. Forrest has done an incredible job laying out a clear, actionable roadmap that moves you from chaos to structure step-by-step. It's not just a tool—it's a mentor on paper." — Jodie, Fractional Professional

"In less than 50 pages, Forrest has compiled an impressive playbook for anyone who is starting a fractional business. What makes it so valuable is its combination of knowledge and to-dos." — Patrick, Fractional Business Owner

About the Fractionator Playbook Series

10 Days to a Client-Ready Fractional Business is the first release in the Fractionator Playbook series. Future playbooks will address advanced topics for fractional executives looking to scale, systematize, and build practices that last. Details on upcoming releases will be available at fractionatorplaybooks.com. Visit fractionatorplaybooks.com to get the playbook and start Day 1.

About Forrest Derr

Forrest Derr is a Fractional COO/Integrator, founder of Derr Consulting, and the creator of The Fractionator brand. Known as "The Fractionator," Derr helps founder-led companies between $2M and $50M escape operational chaos through people, process, and structure. He is also co-founder of ENRG, a national EOS peer learning community with 45+ chapters, and co-host of the Fixers & Founders podcast. He operates out of Fairhope, Alabama, and serves clients nationwide.

