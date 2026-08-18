Fractional hiring surges 149% as businesses rethink the full-time standard: Report

New data finds companies hiring senior leaders without the cost or commitment. - There are approximately 150,000 fractional professionals currently working in the US - Early-stage venture-backed companies lead fractional hiring, followed by bootstrapped companies and growth-stage venture-backed businesses - Finance, marketing and engineering collectively account for nearly 60% of fractional demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New data from fractional talent and recruiting marketplace, Fractional Jobs, finds that cost pressure on small and venture-backed companies, the normalization of remote work, and AI-enabled small teams are several contributing factors in a 149% year-over-year growth in fractional* hiring demand.

The inaugural Fractional Work Report comprises the largest data set and analysis ever conducted on the fractional work industry. The findings are based on a survey of 1,733 fractional professionals, 44,433 candidate profiles, and 1,447 job postings, analyzed by an independent research firm.

"The fractional executive market has graduated from an interesting talent experiment into a full-fledged, measurable layer of the senior labor market," said Taylor Crane, Founder of Fractional Jobs. "The very fact that we've reached critical mass in even being able to measure the fractional work trend shows just how much the market is changing and growing."

This growth is being led by early-stage, VC backed companies, who currently account for 36% of fractional hiring, followed by bootstrapped businesses (13%) and growth-stage, VC backed companies (11%).

The top fractional roles currently being sought are in finance (22%), marketing (20%) and engineering (17%).

AI is also a strong driver of the overall trend; nearly all fractional professionals surveyed (98%), said AI tools have made them more efficient, while 30% said those efficiencies allow them to serve more clients.

"AI is allowing experienced people to accomplish more with smaller teams, and that makes the fractional model even more compelling," said Crane. "If one highly experienced leader can deliver meaningful results in 10 hours a week, companies no longer have to consider whether they can afford a full-time leader, but can instead hire based on the expertise actually required."

To learn more about Fractional Jobs and to access the full report, visit Fractional Jobs - The Fractional Work Report, 2026.

*Fractional work refers to senior professionals who take on part-time, contract-based roles, often working with more than one company at the same time.

About Fractional Jobs

Founded by Taylor Crane in 2024, Fractional Jobs is the talent network for fractional leaders and the companies looking to hire them. For talent, we offer the resources to break into fractional work successfully, and introductions to potential clients. For companies, we'll help you hire fractional talent across 10+ different function areas.

Media Contact

Samantha Goldsilver, Goldsilver PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Samantha Goldsilver, Fractional Jobs, 1 6476688140, [email protected], https://www.fractionaljobs.io/

SOURCE Fractional Jobs