Framroze M. Virjee to Serve as Next President and CEO of Association of Governing Boards

"This is a time of change for higher education and for AGB," said Beverly Seay, AGB board chair. "We expect postsecondary education to experience fundamental changes in the next decade, and AGB must evolve ahead of those changes. Fram has been in the trenches on board governance, board dynamics, and the board-administration partnership. He has significant public and ambassadorial experience working with local, state, and federal policymakers, and has a proven track record as a changemaker in higher education. My colleagues and I can't wait for him to get started."

Virjee also benefits from a history of service to governing boards. Prior to becoming president of CSUF, Virjee served as executive vice chancellor, general counsel, and secretary to the board of trustees at the California State University System, the largest public university system in the United States. He reported directly to the CSU Board of Trustees and provided legal counsel and advice on critical topics such as open meeting laws, rules and procedures, compliance requirements, collective bargaining, and more. He also oversaw comprehensive Title IX training and orientation for all presidents and championed a comprehensive review and revamping of the Title IX function at CSU. Before his tenure at CSU, Virjee was a partner at O'Melveny & Myers, one of the largest and oldest law firms in the United States.

"Higher education leaders have a lot on their plates right now," said Virjee. "There is very little room for error, and the consequences are enormous. Boards can be pillars of strength for their institutions when they are 100 percent engaged and 100 percent committed to their role as fiduciaries and partners. I recognize just how critical AGB is to the future of our students, our communities, and society in the U.S. and around the world. I'm honored to play a role in shaping that future through AGB's work."

"More than 90 candidates were vetted for the position," said Ross Mugler, co-chair of the search committee. "We had a tremendous amount of interest, but we chose Fram because of his deep experience with many of the issues that boards face today. He has been in the chair and had to make the call, which gives him insight into, and empathy for, higher education leaders everywhere. I know he is excited to roll up his sleeves for our mission and our members."

When Virjee becomes the president and CEO of AGB, he will take responsibility for the leadership and operations of the $17 million national organization serving more than 2,000 institutions, college and university systems, and associated foundations representing more than 40,000 individual trustees around the world.

"Fram Virjee is an inspiring leader and accomplished manager," said Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education. "His phenomenal career on campus and at the system level make him an ideal choice to lead the Association of Governing Boards going forward. All of us who care about the governance of our higher education institutions are standing and cheering."

Virjee is a first-generation college student. He received his JD from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law (since renamed the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco), and a bachelor of arts degree (summa cum laude) in political science and sociology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has served on multiple boards, including (but not limited to) the Cal State Fullerton Philanthropic Foundation, National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), and the Big West athletic conference. In addition, Virjee and his wife, Julie, are co-founders of Yambi Rwanda, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of Rwandans through the sustained provision of basic human needs and equitable access to quality education through the celebration of Rwanda's culture and arts.

About AGB

At the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), we believe in the power of higher education to transform lives, strengthen inclusive democracy, and support a thriving society. We believe that strong higher education starts with great governing boards. AGB provides advocacy, leading practices, educational resources, expert support, and renowned programs that advance board excellence for 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations. For more than 100 years, AGB has been the trusted authority for board members, chief executives, board professionals, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership. Learn more at AGB.org.

Media Contact

