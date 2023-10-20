France Shines Bright in Global School and College Rankings: A New Era in Creative Education

The Rookies Global School Rankings® are not like other education based ranking systems. They are driven and judged by industry professionals without the interference of paid advertising dollars that cloud the judgement of other ranking sites. Post this

In the highly competitive landscape of creative education, French institutions have stood out as beacons of excellence. The recently released Rookies Global School Rankings revealed that a remarkable nine French schools secured positions in the coveted Top 50 list, underscoring France's leadership in nurturing the next generation of creative professionals.

Topping the charts is New3dge, a beacon of creativity and excellence, securing the #1 position globally. This remarkable achievement showcases France's dedication to offering world-class education in animation, design, and visual arts.

## A New Era of Creative Excellence

France's creative schools have redefined the educational paradigm by offering cutting-edge programs in fields such as animation, visual effects, game design, and more. These institutions provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, world-class faculty, and industry-relevant curriculum.

## A Unique and Valuable Methodology: Industry-Driven Rankings

Unlike conventional school and college ranking systems, the Rookies Global School Rankings are driven and judged by hundreds of industry professionals who meticulously review students' digital art portfolios. This approach ensures an accurate and industry-relevant evaluation of students' skills, making these rankings especially meaningful for creative fields.

The Rookies Global School Rankings employ a rigorous and equitable process to assess and rank creative and technical schools worldwide. Rankings primarily rely on the individual performance of students representing each institution, with their work assigned a performance score, capped at 100 points. To determine a school's overall standing, the median student score is calculated, providing a fair measure that represents the middle point in a set of scores.

## Discover the Rankings

To explore the full list of institutions that made it to the top in the Rookies Global School Rankings, please visit https://www.therookies.co/schools/rankings/2023/top-50.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Mr. Andrew McDonald at [email protected].

Media Contact

Andrew McDonald, The Rookies, 61 0410756000, [email protected], https://www.therookies.co/

SOURCE The Rookies