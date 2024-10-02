Franchise Awards Announced at TeamLogic IT Annual Convention

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, celebrated the franchise network's success by presenting awards to top-performing franchisees at the company's annual Owners Summit and Vendor Show, September 16-19.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for small and midsize businesses, recently celebrated the franchise network's success by presenting awards to top-performing franchisees at the company's annual Owners Summit and Vendor Show on September 16-19 in San Diego, CA.

The education and networking event featured a sold-out vendor exhibition attended by more than 60 leading companies in the technology industry, including Pax8, Bitdefender, CyberQP, Cytracom, Nodeware, ScalePad and Sophos, among others.

In a keynote presentation by Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic Inc., an announcement about the brand's 20th anniversary was celebrated, as well as the network's tremendous growth including a milestone of 300 locations.

At a closing ceremony at Owners Summit, the following awards were presented:

Franchisee of the Year: Dan & Becky Thomas , Durham, NC

, Rookie of the Year: Brad Rabinowitz , Boca Raton, FL

, Technician of the Year: Will Smith , Durham, NC

VIP (Volume Increase Percentage)

Gene Fong , Commerce, CA (under $1 million )

, (under ) Davis & Barbara Merrey , Oklahoma City, OK (over $1 million )

Top 10 (Based on 2023 sales)

Pratik Roychoudhury and the management team, Newtown, PA

and the management team, Jim Hackett and Andy Hackett , Woburn, MA

and , Erik & Tiffany Person , Schaumburg, IL

, Donald Zurbrick , St. Petersburg, FL

, Paul Behrman & Nadia Pukhova, Lake Forest, CA

& Nadia Pukhova, Todd & Ruth Tolly , Santa Rosa, CA

, Rob Fallows and Chris Kasten , Phoenix, AZ

and , Todd & Linda Harrell , Morris Plains, NJ

, Bob & Marguerite Roloff , Fort Myers, FL

, Cindy McPike , Cameron Nelson , and Jacob Harrington , Salem, OR

Million Dollar Club

Mike Hlavaty-LaPosa, Seattle North, WA

Tony Lee , Pensacola, FL

, Murtuza Choilawala, NE Austin, TX

Wayne & Tracy Croushorn, Tarpon Springs, FL

Lezlie & Brett Richards , Indianapolis, IN

, Marc & Christine Evans , Kansas City , MO

, , MO Nicole & Davilson Rodrigues, Daniel Alvarado , and Donnie Jacobs , Gainesville, FL

, and , Frank Jones, Rockwall, TX

"TeamLogic IT franchisees are of the highest caliber. Their remarkable commitment and dedication to providing high-quality, secure and affordable technology solutions to companies of all sizes, has elevated our brand in their communities and nationwide," Shapero said. "Our community of peers is among the best in the managed services industry, and the annual Owners Summit and Vendor Show is the high point of the year for our network, providing an opportunity to learn from industry leaders and each other, share best practices and celebrate our success. We congratulate these stellar TeamLogic IT owners and their teams for these well-deserved achievements."

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 17% growth in comparative sales in 2023 and opened more than 20 locations. With 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure.

Visit http://www.teamlogicit.com or http://www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

Media Contact

Denise Denton, TeamLogic IT, 949.582.6300, [email protected], www.teamlogicit.com

SOURCE TeamLogic IT