Franchise FastLane Adds Cabinet IQ to Portfolio of Brands

Cabinet IQ is the brainchild of Michael Hartel, who founded the company to address the outdated processes for updating kitchens and baths – an industry badly in need of remodeling its own business model. The Central Texas-based company quickly established a reputation for streamlining the installation process while achieving rave reviews along the way. After being named as one of the Austin Business Journal's "Fastest Growing Companies," in 2021, Hartel determined the time had come to franchise the concept nationwide, and developed a ground floor business opportunity that features a low barrier to entry, comprehensive training, and close-knit, ongoing support.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to partner with the Franchise FastLane team," stated Hartel. "Their reputation as the No. 1 franchise sales organization precedes them. And for good reason, thanks to their highly selective nature in choosing new and emerging brands capable of explosive – but responsible growth, we're hopeful their talented sales and development teams will help us make Cabinet IQ the next big thing in the home improvement space!"

Founded in 2017, Franchise FastLane has grown to become the No. 1 franchise sales organization in the U.S., delivering outsourced franchise development services to their portfolio of new and emerging brands – eight of which earned a ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® in 2024. For the 25+ brands in their portfolio, Franchise FastLane manages the turnkey franchisee sales lifecycle - from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. To date, they've helped award franchises in over 6,800 territories, helping to change more than 2,700 lives for the better through franchise ownership.

About Cabinet IQ

Cabinet IQ is a franchise opportunity created to revolutionize the kitchen and bath remodeling experience in an annual home improvement marketplace valued at approximately $450 billion. Specializing in the design and installation of cabinets and countertops, Cabinet IQ features 3D blueprint modeling and professional turnkey customer service. Named as one of the Austin Business Journal's "Fastest Growing Companies," in 2021, Cabinet IQ is now a ground floor business opportunity that features a low barrier to entry, comprehensive training, and close-knit, ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.cabinetiq.com/franchise.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 6,800 territories, helping to change more than 2,700 lives for the better through franchise ownership.

