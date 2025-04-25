Franchise FastLane Announces Partnership to Grow Joshua Tree Experts to New Heights

No. 1 Franchise Sales Organization in the U.S. to Support Premier Tree, Lawn Care and Pest Control Franchise in Expanding its Roots Nationwide

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, has announced a blossoming new partnership with Joshua Tree Experts.

Led by founder and CEO, Joshua Malik, Joshua Tree Experts is based out of Pennsylvania and specializes in tree care, lawn care and pest control. Operating in nine states including Arkansas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Utah and Texas, the company has its foot on the gas pedal of franchise growth to expand its presence nationwide under the expertise of Franchise FastLane.

Prior to the partnership, Joshua Tree Experts powered its expansion through Franchise FastLane's CarPool program—a system designed for brands that prefer a self-directed growth approach with strategic coaching and a structured franchise roadmap. The company is now one of the few brands to join the FastLane program based on data, including the franchisor's value proposition, key differentiators, marketplace conditions, unit economics, positive franchisee validation, support, and its efficiency in getting franchise units open and operated. Joshua Tree Experts stood out for its multiple revenue streams, strong gross profit margins, exceptional employee and client retention rates, and its leading position in the recession-resilient tree care industry with nearly 60 industry-specific certifications across its entire team.

"When Joshua Tree Experts first began franchising, I wanted to align with the best in the industry. Franchise FastLane's reputation as a leader in this space stood out, and their track record of scaling brands responsibly was exactly what we needed," said Malik, who founded the company in 2005. "When we joined the CarPool program, we saw firsthand the incredible growth and progress that was accomplished – the tools and expertise provided in the CarPool program made a huge impact as we grew at our own pace. Now, with exciting growth momentum behind us, we feel confident in our decision to take Joshua Tree Experts' expansion to the next level with Franchise FastLane."

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added leadership tracks including the proprietary MasterMind courses. With each new partnership, brands aren't just growing — they're cruising and thriving in the FastLane.

"We are thoroughly impressed with what Josh and his team have built over the last 20 years – seeing them implement new systems, put our coaching into action, and advance their growth with the CarPool program all in the last year has been nothing short of rewarding," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "It's clear that the brand understands how to follow a playbook, and as they enter the FastLane, Joshua Tree Experts is in a prime position to take their business to the next level while offering entrepreneurs the exciting opportunity to break into the booming tree care, lawn care and pest control industry. We're thrilled to continue working with a team bringing such an innovative solution to this space and helping them grow effectively in this next chapter."

Franchise FastLane is the ultimate solution for franchise growth, offering turnkey solutions that empower the most qualified brands. With a proven, time-tested methodology, Franchise FastLane rigorously vets franchisors and prioritizes brand health assessments to ensure only high-quality, trustworthy brands join the FastLane. By handling the heavy lifting — lead generation, consultant management and franchise sales — Franchise FastLane allows franchisors to focus on running their business and being the best partners for their franchisees.

To learn more about Franchise FastLane and its services, visit franchisefastlane.com. To learn more about Joshua Tree Experts and its franchise opportunity, visit franchisefastlane.com/ownajoshuatreeexperts.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and CarPool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

About Joshua Tree Experts

Founded in 2005, Joshua Tree Experts has built a reputation as being one of the most trusted names in tree services, lawn care, and pest control. With a mission to make home and commercial properties safe, healthy, and beautiful, the company offers comprehensive solutions for those looking to enhance their outdoor spaces. As a rapidly growing franchise, Joshua Tree Experts combines strategic marketing, exceptional service, and a commitment to quality to deliver outstanding customer experiences. The brand's growth is driven by multiple revenue streams, including recurring lawn care, plant health care, and pest control services, and its vision is to be the "Rockstar of the green industry." Joshua Tree Experts is actively expanding, offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs across the U.S.

