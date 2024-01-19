Franchise FastLane Brands Earn Spots on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

"We're extremely proud to have eight of our franchise brands earn a spot on the 2024 edition of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list." - CEO Carey Gille Post this

In order of appearance, Koala Insulation earned the highest ranking at No. 147, followed by The Exercise Coach (No. 159), The Brothers Who Just Do Gutters (No. 288), DonutNV (No. 298), Five Star Bath Solutions (No. 314), Strickland Brothers 10-Minute Oil Change (No. 423), EverLine Coatings and Services (No. 460), and All Dry Services, which rounded out the list of Franchise FastLane brands at No. 465. Among all of the 500 brands that made the list, DonutNV was singled out for earning the No. 298 spot, quite an accomplishment as the brand has never before appeared on the list.

"We're extremely proud to have eight of our franchise brands earn a spot on the most prestigious list of rankings in the industry," said Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "It's a commendable achievement for each of these franchisors, especially when you consider how thoroughly the brands are evaluated in the selection process. On behalf of Franchise FastLane, we offer our congratulations to all of the brands named in this year's Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list."

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. The 2024 edition of this prestigious list marks the largest number of Franchise FastLane brands to earn a ranking since the company was founded.

Founded in 2017, Franchise FastLane has grown to become the No. 1 franchise sales organization in the U.S., delivering outsourced franchise development services to new and emerging franchisors. For the 26+ brands in their portfolio, Franchise FastLane manages the turnkey franchisee sales lifecycle - from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. To date, they've helped award franchises in over 6,800 territories, helping to change more than 2,700 lives for the better through franchise ownership.

FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups.

