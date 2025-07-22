Franchise FastLane CEO Honored with Prestigious Award for Inspiring Women in Business

Carey Gille Recognized as a Top Outstanding Female Entrepreneur by TITAN Women in Business Awards

OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the No. 1 franchise sales organization in the U.S., founder and CEO, Carey Gille, has been recognized as a 2025 Platinum Winner of the TITAN Women in Business Awards as an "Outstanding Female Entrepreneur." The recognition honors Gille's visionary leadership, advocacy for positively impacting lives in the franchise industry through healthy brand and entrepreneurial growth, and her commitment to elevating women in the workplace.

The TITAN Women in Business Awards spotlights influential women driving progress and excellence across industries. Gille earned her spot in the "Women Empowering Women in Business" category thanks to her mission-driven approach to sustainable growth and her success in building Franchise FastLane into an industry-leading franchise acceleration company that supports entrepreneurs in achieving their business ownership goals.

"It's an incredible honor to receive this recognition alongside so many inspiring women," said Gille. "Franchise FastLane was born out of a vision to do things differently — to build real relationships, prioritize responsible business growth and positively change the lives of others through franchising. It's been an honor to help thousands of entrepreneurs, many of whom are women, become business owners and reach their full potential. I'm also proud of the many talented women across our organization who lead with passion and purpose every day, and I'm grateful for the female-founded brands we support that are reshaping the industry."

Franchise FastLane has helped more than 3,500 franchisees realize their entrepreneurial dreams, while supporting the growth of emerging brands across the country by offering franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. The company's proprietary FastLane and CarPool programs help franchisors grow the right way, with the right franchisee partners through a proven and highly personalized approach. Behind this success is also a strong team, and under Gille's leadership, more than half of that team is female, including several women who hold executive and department leadership roles across the organization. Gille's commitment to building a workplace where both men and women thrive has set the tone for a company culture that champions diversity, mentorship, and advancement.

To see the full TITAN Women in Business Award list, visit www.thewomenbusinessawards.com. To learn more about Carey Gille and her leadership of Franchise FastLane, visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and Carpool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

