Franchise FastLane Earns Ranking on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"To have made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time in our companies eight-year history is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our workforce, our valued brand partners, and our reliable support network," stated Carey Gille, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "We're going to take a moment to celebrate this well-deserved accomplishment, but keep focusing on what we feel matters the most – changing people's lives for the better through franchise ownership. We'd also like to congratulate all of the other businesses who earned a place in this year's Inc. 5000 rankings."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Founded in 2017, Franchise FastLane provides outsourced turnkey franchise development for emerging and established franchisors, managing the entire franchisee sales lifecycle. This process enables franchisors to focus on their franchisees, improving systems and processes so they're both measurable and accountable. The company's diversified service lines include perfecting the discovery processes, generating qualified franchisee leads, messaging, marketing, and branding – all designed to drive healthy growth at the unit level. Franchise FastLane maintains a rigorous onboarding process, industry-leading technology platforms, and exceptional sales executives who manage the 25+ brand partners in their portfolio. As the industry's No. 1 ranked franchise sales organization (FSO), Franchise FastLane has now awarded franchise units in over 9,000 U.S. territories – helping to change over 3,600 lives for the better through independent business ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please take a moment and visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Inc. 5000 List - Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of Dec. 31, 2024 (since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired). The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

