Franchise FastLane Hires Tim Koch as New President and COO

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome an executive of Tim Koch's caliber to lead us into the next exciting chapter of our growth and success," said Carey Gille, who will retain her position as CEO of Franchise FastLane. "In joining us as our new President and COO, he brings a fresh perspective and the knowledge and expertise we need during the next crucial phase of our Company's lifecycle. We greatly look forward to his contributions, as Franchise FastLane continues to drive even more integration and life change through responsible franchise growth on behalf of the high-performing brands in our portfolio."

Over the past two decades, Tim Koch has established a remarkable track record of success in the franchising industry. Known as a decisive and resilient strategist, he specializes in creating compelling visions for corporate growth – then seeing them through with flawless execution. Koch has extensive experience in managing large-scale teams across various service lines with an impeccable reputation for increasing revenue, improving profit margins, and navigating risk reduction strategies. In his most recent role, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for Gala Capital Partners, LLC, a private investment firm located in Costa Mesa, Calif. The organization maintains a respectable portfolio of franchise partnerships in the restaurant and hospitality sector, including well-known brands such as Cicis Pizza, Del Taco, Jack in the Box, and Applebee's Grill and Bar. Koch also previously served as the Vice-President of Operations and Development for Baja Fresh and La Salsa in Irvine, Calif., as well as a purchasing manager stint at CKE Restaurants, Inc., in Carpinteria, Calif.

On the professional development side, Koch currently serves as a member of Famous Dave's Franchise Advisory Board and was a founding member of a leading hospitality industry MasterMind group that focuses on the development of presidents and other c-suite executives. He earned an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University, where he continues to serve as an influential mentor for the institution's PeppConnect Program.

"I'm very honored to join Franchise FastLane as President and COO," stated Koch. "This organization has earned a well-deserved reputation as the industry's No. 1 franchise sales organization, and I intend to help them maintain their status as the go-to partner for new and emerging brands. I'd like to thank the search committee at both Southfield Capital and Franchise FastLane for giving me the opportunity to help lead one of the fastest-growing companies in America and I look forward to contributing to their further growth and achievements in the franchising industry."

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the Company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,600 territories, helping to change more than 3,000 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

